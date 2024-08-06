Sharp HealthCare's relationship with Bank of America dates back over 75 years to Sharp’s humble beginnings. It continues in 2024 and beyond with Bank of America recently awarding a grant to support the community outreach and education program at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

“Bank of America is iconic in San Diego, as both a leading financial institution and investor in the community,” says Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. “Their philanthropy touches the lives of those we serve at Sharp as well as in every neighborhood across San Diego.”

Care for underserved community

Sharp’s community outreach and education program holds health fairs, blood pressure screenings and other informative courses in the South Bay community.

“There’s an underserved population in the South Bay,” says Sergio Martinez, manager of community relations at Sharp Chula Vista. “Looking at how we can get into some of the schools and reach individuals in those communities to serve them in a better way is extremely important.”

According to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (SDCHHSA), communities within the South Bay region, such as Chula Vista and National City, have lower life expectancies compared to the rest of San Diego County. Martinez and his group use data to determine what health services are needed in the community.

For example, cancer is the leading cause of death in the South region of San Diego, according to the SDCHHSA. With that in mind, Martinez is leading preventative initiatives in the community, such as free cancer screenings, to improve patient outcomes. “We want to provide the best health care and keep our community safe,” he says.

Some of the funds from the Bank of America grant will go toward Sharp Chula Vista hosting a free breast cancer screening event on campus in October. “We hope we don’t find anything, but if we do, we hope we catch it at an early stage so we can provide appropriate treatment,” Martinez says.

Generations of history with Bank of America

Before it became Sharp HealthCare, the incorporators and directors of the San Diego Hospital Association met in January 1947 at the Bank of America building in San Diego. The first thing the executive committee did: raise money. They went around the room and donated $20 each for stationary and deposited $140 into an account at Bank of America.

That was just the start of Sharp HealthCare’s ongoing relationship with Bank of America.

“We have a wonderful partnership,” says Rick Bregman, president of Bank of America San Diego. “It’s always been about how we at Bank of America can help Sharp execute on their priorities, whether they’re community-driven or health care-driven.”

Before becoming president of Bank of America San Diego, Bregman, also a global commercial banking executive, ran its not-for-profit health care business from 2007 to 2019.

Bregman, who grew up in Point Loma, has seen Sharp’s footprint in the San Diego community grow more and more impactful over the years. “Deep down, I understood the importance of quality health care, of giving back and what an impact access to health care can make to the entire community,” he says.

Bank of America has supported many Sharp initiatives over the years, including the COVID-19 emergency response, the Sharp Women’s Health Conference and the Grossmont Hospital Foundation Gala.

Providing access to screenings, education and resources to at-risk communities and households has been a growing priority for Bregman and Bank of America. “The grant was a great opportunity to figure out how we could work together to make a difference for the lives of the people in the South Bay community,” he says.

The future in San Diego’s South Bay

Having physicians and nurses speak at community resource centers and other events helps convey Sharp’s messaging, Martinez says.

“If we have a nurse or a physician out there with us, especially wearing their white coats, people are more inclined to go into the booth and have conversations with them,” he says. “They know they’re the experts.”

Bank of America is one of several organizations to donate toward Sharp Chula Vista’s community outreach and education program. Others include the Women’s Golf Association at San Diego Country Club and La Maestra Community Health Centers.

“Coming together as a community with other organizations is important to achieve the goal we all have, which is a healthy San Diego,” Martinez says.

Learn more about giving opportunities at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and community resources at Sharp HealthCare; support ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.