For Romeo Del Rosario, 64, music has always been the steady rhythm beneath life’s ups and downs. A San Diego State University employee by day and keyboardist in a local cover band called Rising Star by night, Romeo has spent decades performing alongside the same close-knit group of friends he calls his “high school brothers.”

“We’ve been together 40 years,” Romeo says with a laugh. “We’re not just bandmates; we’re stuck with each other.”

But recently, Romeo’s rhythm changed in ways he never expected. Over the past few years, dialysis to treat his kidney disease became part of his routine, a challenge he managed with the same determination he brings to the stage. Still, he didn’t imagine heart disease would soon interrupt every part of his life.

Hope after a sudden collapse

Although he had been managing kidney disease and dialysis for three years, Romeo didn’t notice signs of heart trouble. At the recommendation of his primary care doctor, he met with a cardiologist, only to lose consciousness mere moments after greeting her.

Romeo was rushed to the emergency room, where tests revealed an irregular heart rhythm and three significant blockages. On July 14, 2025, he underwent triple bypass surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital. One month later, he began cardiac rehabilitation there to help rebuild his strength and mobility.

Cardiac rehab is a medically supervised program that combines exercise and education to help support cardiovascular recovery and long-term health. Through monitored workouts, strength training and emotional support, the program helped Romeo regain mobility and confidence after surgery.

Before cardiac rehab, he couldn’t lift equipment for his band. By his 30th session, he was strong enough to handle speakers and gear. However, just as he was nearing graduation from the program, everything changed.

An emergency no one expected

During an early morning rehab session in November, Romeo experienced a heart attack while on the treadmill. The force of the episode threw him from the machine. Staff members, who had never seen an in‑gym cardiac arrest, immediately began CPR while other patients looked on. Their quick action revived him before paramedics arrived.

Romeo remembers briefly waking to see someone leaning over him. “She kept saying, ‘Stay with me, Romeo.’”

Later, Yasmin Velazquez, an exercise physiologist with Sharp Memorial Cardiac Rehabilitation, introduced herself as the one who had been shouting at him to regain consciousness. “The moment he collapsed, instinct just took over,” says Velazquez. “All I could think was, ‘This is someone’s father, someone’s friend. We’re bringing him back.’”

Velazquez says seeing Romeo open his eyes again felt like watching someone return from a long distance. It’s a moment that she’ll never forget.

Paramedics rushed Romeo to the Sharp Memorial Hospital, where Thanksgiving week brought another surprise: a second procedure for a newly discovered blockage — often called a “widowmaker” — in his LAD artery. Surgeons placed a stent that night to open the blockage.

Back to work — and back to rehab

True to his spirit, Romeo returned to work the following Monday. Soon after, he received a call inviting him to restart cardiac rehab from the beginning, something he embraced without hesitation.

Regaining his strength so he can play with his band again remains one of his biggest goals. He’s just waiting for clearance from his cardiologist.

“I want that release so I can get back on stage,” Romeo says. “And I need it for something even bigger.”

Romeo is eager to get back on stage with his local cover band after being treated at Sharp.

Looking ahead to a transplant — and a healthier future

Romeo’s journey isn’t over. His recent cardiac events temporarily paused his eligibility on the kidney transplant list, an important step in his long‑term health journey. To be reinstated, he needs final clearance from his cardiologist, something he’s hopeful will come as he continues to rebuild strength through cardiac rehab.

Throughout his recovery, Romeo has leaned on the support of his Sharp care team, from cardiologists and nurses to case managers and the exercise physiologists guiding him in cardiac rehab. They didn’t just monitor his heart; they helped steady his spirit.

Romeo encourages others facing similar challenges to follow their care team’s guidance closely, even on days when medications, appointments or exercise feel overwhelming. His friends would agree, as they are often surprised to see how quickly he has returned to his usual routines.

He believes that healing happens when you keep moving forward, one step at a time. “Recovery doesn’t mean staying still,” Romeo says. “It means getting back on the road, and Sharp helped me do that.”

