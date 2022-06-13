Berry and nut smoothie bowl (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 13, 2022
Smoothie breakfast bowl with blueberries

Colorful berries make beautiful smoothies. And the bold berry hue, which comes from natural micronutrients, contains powerful antioxidants to keep our bodies healthy and strong. In addition to boosting the immune system, antioxidants can help protect against diseases, including cancer, heart disease and dementia.

“Berries have so many benefits,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “While they are best known for their immunity-boosting properties, research shows they may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol — and their fiber will help you feel fuller, longer.”

Berry and Nut Smoothie Bowl

Using frozen fruit in the smoothie base will make a firmer consistency that's easy to eat with a spoon.

Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
15 minutes
Servings:
2 Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups frozen raspberries

  • 1 cup frozen sliced banana

  • 1/2 cup frozen spinach

  • 1 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

  • 1/2 cup sliced walnuts, divided

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

  • 1 fresh banana, sliced

  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

Directions

1

Step 1: Blend the Smoothie Base

In a blender, blend the raspberries, frozen banana, spinach, almond milk, 1/4 cup walnuts, cinnamon, cardamom and vanilla until very smooth.

2

Step 2: Top With Ingredients and Serve

Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top with fresh blueberries, fresh banana, the remaining walnuts and coconut flakes.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 360; Fat = 3.3 grams; Sugar = 21 grams

Recipe adapted from EatingWell.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Melissa Hughes

Melissa Hughes

Contributor

Melissa Hughes is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

