Colorful berries make beautiful smoothies. And the bold berry hue, which comes from natural micronutrients, contains powerful antioxidants to keep our bodies healthy and strong. In addition to boosting the immune system, antioxidants can help protect against diseases, including cancer, heart disease and dementia.

“Berries have so many benefits,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “While they are best known for their immunity-boosting properties, research shows they may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol — and their fiber will help you feel fuller, longer.”

Berry and Nut Smoothie Bowl

Using frozen fruit in the smoothie base will make a firmer consistency that's easy to eat with a spoon.