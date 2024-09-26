When Goldie Wright, LMFT, a program lead therapist at Sharp McDonald Center, began her career, she looked forward to providing life-changing care to the people she treated. Wright wanted to be part of an organization that helped people with addiction disorders heal and improve their lives — even save them.

According to the grateful parents of one program participant at Sharp McDonald Center, she’s accomplishing precisely that. The parents’ adult son participated in a Sharp McDonald Center substance use disorder treatment program, which offers compassionate, effective treatment plans for people with chemical dependency concerns.

“After just a few days in the program, we saw a new spark of happiness and hope in him that has endured,” they say. “The genuine care, educational resources and ongoing support for those in recovery and their families made all the difference.”

A growing crisis

This San Diego family is one of millions across the country who have a loved one with a substance use disorder. According to the 2023 United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 48 million people ages 12 and older in the U.S. had a substance use disorder in the past year.

Just as treatment for chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and diabetes, is essential, so too is treatment for substance use disorders. Effective treatment, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, enables people to counteract addiction's disruptive effects on their brain and behavior and regain control of their lives.

The addiction treatment programs offered at Sharp McDonald Center include individualized programs, which may include medications and behavioral therapies, and three phases of customized treatment — admission and detoxification, rehabilitation and continuing care. Additionally, because drug and alcohol addiction affects the entire family, the center offers support for loved ones.

Support and problem-solving

For the young man’s parents, the Sharp McDonald Center Family Support Group was a significant source of hope. The free online workshop is for families who have a loved one with a substance use disorder. It provides general information regarding substance use, ways that families can assist their loved ones, and additional support options available in San Diego.

Family Support Group team members help families understand substance use disorders, teach coping skills, and explore the impact substance use has on their families. Group participants do not need to have a loved one receiving care at Sharp and can join the workshop anytime. They can also remain anonymous if desired.

“In a convenient and comfortable virtual format, we explore ways they can help loved ones navigate the road to recovery while group attendees offer support and problem-solving suggestions to one another,” says Wright.

Joining the support group shortly after their son completed his treatment, the young man’s parents appreciated the convenience of being able to log in remotely. Through the support group, they received helpful information, participated in shared discussions, and worked together as they supported their son in his recovery.

“Our son is happy, healthy and almost two years sober,” say the young man’s delighted parents. “We are so grateful for the Sharp McDonald Center’s addiction treatment program, their outstanding team and for Goldie Wright in particular. They were instrumental in saving our son’s life.”

