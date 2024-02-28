1 of 6 : The groundbreaking for the David & Donna Long Cancer Center took place in March 1992. 2 of 6 : The future site of the David & Donna Long Cancer Center 30 years ago. 3 of 6 : The late Dr. David Long and his wife, Donna, review the construction progress in 1992. 4 of 6 : Construction of the David & Donna Long Cancer Center took a little over a year. 5 of 6 : Sharp HealthCare administrators, physicians and the Longs were on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting in July 1993. 6 of 6 : The Longs visit with Hearts the Rottweiler, one of Sharp Grossmont’s first therapy dogs. The gentle giant spent many days cheering up cancer patients, and the therapy dog program is now the largest in the Sharp system.

It started with a gift. Three decades ago, the late Dr. David Long, and his wife, Donna, generously donated $2 million to help build a world-class cancer center.

At the time, the Longs and Sharp HealthCare medical staff and administrators shared a vision to build a compassionate, uplifting place of healing where East County community members could access comprehensive cancer care close to home. In July 1993, the vision became reality when Sharp Grossmont Hospital opened the David & Donna Long Cancer Center.

Last year, the center celebrated its 30th anniversary and today, team members reflect on the important role high-quality cancer care has played in the community.

“The David & Donna Long Cancer Center has served our East County community well for 30 years,” says Dr. David Bodkin, a board-certified hematologist and oncologist who has worked at the cancer center since it opened. “Pure and simple, we provide not only state-of-the-art care but also cutting-edge cancer therapies right in the neighborhood.”

Always at the forefront of innovation and clinical excellence, the cancer center offers some of the most targeted and advanced treatments available today. It's also a compassionate place of healing, where doctors and staff understand the physical and emotional challenges patients face after a cancer diagnosis.

Austin’s story: Getting back in the race after care at Sharp

More than 20 years ago, a young professional NASCAR driver named Austin Cameron was one such patient. He was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer that not only threatened to cut short his racing career but also his life.

“Racing was my life,” says Austin. “I started racing go-carts when I was nine and progressed to Formula Fords, then to NASCAR.”

Austin was living his dream and drove the No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet in the Winston West Series, where he took the Rookie of the Year Award. He raced at Irwindale Speedway, collecting his first series win in 1999, and continued to be a rising star in the world of racing, earning multiple titles.

Then, while racing in Las Vegas in 2003, Austin started having difficulty breathing. “I couldn’t get a full breath and was gasping for air — something didn’t feel right,” he says.

According to Dr. Bodkin, Austin came to Sharp Grossmont’s Emergency Department, and a CT scan showed a large mass in his chest. A biopsy confirmed it was precursor T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive type of cancer. Treatment started almost immediately.

“Our goal was to get him into remission and then maintain that remission,” Dr. Bodkin says.

Building a relationship with his doctor — who also became his fan

“Everything was a blur after they told me I had cancer,” says Austin. "It was mindboggling. Thankfully, I had my family there. I researched as much as I could. I got second, third and fourth opinions. We chose Dr. Bodkin at Sharp Grossmont.”

Two important factors played a role in the decision, Austin recalls. “One, it was huge to have my care be close to my home,” Austin says. “And two, feeling confidence in my doctor — Dr. Bodkin and my cancer team were the best of the best.”

Austin’s treatment was rigorous and lasted two years, during which he was mostly unable to get behind the wheel of a car. He credits his supportive family and the care he received at the David & Donna Long Cancer Center for saving his life. Dr. Bodkin and Austin also formed a special bond during treatment that continues to this day.

“Dr. Bodkin is from New York and a Yankees fan,” says Austin. “He didn’t know much about NASCAR but was open to seeing it, and we just bonded. We still talk regularly, and I enjoy going to see him. Not everyone enjoys going to their doctor, but I do.”

True to his word, when Austin was well enough, Dr. Bodkin watched him race and win the Toyota All-Star Showdown at Irwindale. “Austin and I have kept in touch over the years,” says Dr. Bodkin. “I attended his 10-year survivorship party and have gotten to know a number of his friends and family over the years.”

Last year, Austin celebrated another anniversary: 20 years as a cancer survivor.

1 of 3 : Austin and his oncologist, Dr. David Bodkin, still keep in touch and have remained friends throughout the years. 2 of 3 : NASCAR race car driver Austin Cameron was diagnosed and treated for an aggressive blood cancer in 2003. He’s now celebrating being cancer free for 20 years. 3 of 3 : Austin, pictured here with his wife, Rachelle, and three children, frequently gives back to the community. Having survived cancer, he doesn’t take life for granted and is grateful for his family and the care he received.

Extraordinary cancer care in a new healing environment

More than 1.9 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every year. And Austin is just one of thousands who have been cared for at the David & Donna Long Cancer Center. Far too many people and families are affected by cancer, and Sharp Grossmont caregivers are honored whenever an individual chooses and entrusts the center with their care.

The cancer center is nationally accredited for comprehensive services — from genetic testing and counseling to advanced radiation therapies, ground-breaking clinical trials and a wide range of support services. Beyond chemotherapy, innovative immune therapies that harness the power of a patient’s own immune system and new targeted therapies at the molecular level are also used effectively. In late 2020, the cancer center completed a new, modern interior renovation focused on elevating the patient experience.

“Our focus was to design a relaxed and peaceful setting for patient and family wellness, a place to optimize healing, along with the latest technology,” says Kelsi Ostenson, director of Ambulatory Services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “The patients we serve in our community deserve that.”

1 of 6 : The David & Donna Long Cancer Center has treated thousands of cancer patients in San Diego's East County. 2 of 6 : A new, modern and mindful interior redesign took place in 2021 that focused on elevating the patient experience throughout the cancer center. 3 of 6 : The Elekta Versa HD is an advanced radiation technology that treats a range of tumors with pinpoint precision for better outcomes. 4 of 6 : The Accuray Radixact System is one of the most advanced radiation therapy systems and features technology that targets tumors with exact precision to protect surrounding healthy tissue and organs. 5 of 6 : Outpatient chemotherapy as well as new, innovative immune therapies are available on an outpatient basis so patients can return home the same day. 6 of 6 : A wall at the David & Donna Long Cancer Center shows its generous donors.

Moving forward, thanks to the generosity of supporters

Starting with Dr. Long and his wife, and the generous support of other donors who have given to the Grossmont Hospital Foundation through the years, the David & Donna Long Cancer Center has not only been able to build a comprehensive cancer center but also to acquire life-saving technology and fund important cancer support services. Each gift, no matter how large or small, has helped Sharp Grossmont transform the future of cancer care for future generations.

Looking to the future, the goal is to continue the legacy from the past 30 years to create an even better place for patient-centered care for the community. True to its original vision, the David & Donna Long Cancer Center will continue to serve the patients and families of East County who are facing a cancer diagnosis.

“It was amazing that they cared so much about my treatment,” says Austin about the care he received. “They made me feel like I was part of a family.”

