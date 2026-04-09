When you’re feeling sick or dealing with a minor injury, one of the biggest challenges can be knowing where to get care. Should you head to the emergency department (ED), or is a walk-in clinic the right option?

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Express Care is designed to help answer that question — quickly and confidently. Now located across from the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department, Express Care offers patients a convenient option for non-emergency health concerns, while staying closely connected to emergency services when higher-level care is needed.

“We see a lot of patients who just want to feel better and aren’t sure where to go,” says Carolyn Fransway, manager of Sharp Grossmont Express Care. “Being close to the Emergency Department gives patients a convenient and often faster alternative for addressing their health concerns.”

What Express Care is — and when to use it

Express Care offers same-day, nonemergency medical care for common health concerns. The clinic has served the East County community for more than seven years, originally opening as the Care Clinic and later rebranding as Express Care.

Patients commonly visit Express Care for issues such as cold and flu symptoms, minor infections, rashes, sprains and simple cuts that may need stitches. Walk-ins are welcome, and same-day appointments are available online.

Unlike the ED, which treats serious and life-threatening conditions, Express Care is intended for health concerns that need prompt attention but are not emergencies. Visits are typically shorter, and care is provided by Sharp clinicians in a setting focused on efficiency and patient comfort.

Why the location matters

Express Care’s location across from the ED helps streamline care for patients whose needs may change during a visit.

Patients with nonemergency concerns can be evaluated and treated at Express Care. If a provider determines that emergency-level care is needed, the patient can be transferred directly to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department, reducing delays and avoiding unnecessary transitions.

“This setup allows our teams to work closely together,” Fransway says. “If someone needs more advanced care, the transition is fast and seamless, which gives patients peace of mind.”

For patients, this proximity can reduce uncertainty about where to go. For care teams, it supports clearer coordination across services.

Supporting emergency care when it’s needed most

Emergency departments are designed to treat the most serious and life-threatening conditions first. When people arrive with nonemergency concerns, wait times can be longer, even though care is needed.

By caring for patients whose conditions don’t require emergency treatment, Express Care helps support the overall flow of care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. This allows the ED teams to stay focused on patients who need immediate, life-saving care while ensuring others still receive timely attention.

“By making it easier to find the right level of care, without delays or confusion, we’re helping patients focus on what matters most: feeling better,” Fransway says.

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