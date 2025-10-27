When you have a non-life-threatening health concern or prefer not to wait for an appointment with your primary care physician, Express Care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is a convenient and valuable resource.

“At Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Express Care, we see a lot of patients for common health concerns,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of Express Care. “Most of the time, these issues are minor and improve with simple at-home care, but sometimes they can signal something more serious.”

The most common symptoms and conditions that clinicians treat at Express Care are:

Cough

Coughs are a normal and natural reflex that helps clear the airways of irritants, mucus, phlegm and germs. In most cases, a cough should go away on its own within a couple of weeks.

Common causes of coughs include colds, allergies or mild respiratory infections. Simple home remedies, such as staying hydrated, using a humidifier, or taking over-the-counter cough medicines, can usually provide relief.

However, if a cough lasts longer than three weeks; produces blood, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss or wheezing, mucus or a persistent fever, you should see a doctor, as it may be a sign of a more serious medical problem. Seeking timely medical care can help identify underlying conditions, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia or other lung issues.

Sore throat

A sore throat can be caused by numerous factors, including viral infections like colds or flu, allergies or even dry air. For the most part, sore throats are mild and can improve within the first few days with proper rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain relievers.

In other cases, a sore throat that lasts longer than a week can be a sign of a more serious condition, such as strep throat or another bacterial infection, which may require you to see a doctor for antibiotics.

See a doctor if you have a sore throat that:

Lasts longer than 5 days

Causes difficulty swallowing

Makes breathing difficult

Is accompanied by a high fever (over 100°F)

Comes with swollen lymph nodes

Shows signs of pus on the tonsils

Getting checked promptly can help you recover faster and prevent complications.

Earache

An earache can affect people of all ages and is often caused by common issues, such as ear infections, sinus congestion or allergies.

Mild ear pain may improve on its own with rest, a warm compress or over-the-counter pain relievers. However, you should see a doctor if the earache lasts more than three days or is accompanied by a fever, hearing loss, drainage of fluid or blood from the ear, or swelling around the ear.

Children, especially infants, should be evaluated promptly, as ear infections can progress quickly and could impact hearing.

Back pain

According to the World Health Organization, low back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide.

If your back pain lasts more than a week and is accompanied by any of the following symptoms, it may be a sign of a more serious condition:

Shooting pain down your arms or legs

Weakness, numbness or tingling in your limbs

Pain that worsens at night or when lying down

Unexplained weight loss

Difficulty maintaining balance

Trouble controlling your bladder

It’s always best to err on the side of caution and consult a doctor promptly, especially if you have risk factors, such as a history of cancer, recent infections or possible fractures. These conditions can make back pain more serious.

Rash

Rashes can appear for many reasons, from mild irritations like heat, insect bites or allergic reactions to more serious conditions, such as infections or autoimmune disorders.

Many rashes are temporary and improve on their own with simple at-home care. This includes avoiding irritants, keeping the area clean, and using antihistamines or over-the-counter medicines.

However, if you develop a rash and experience any of the following symptoms, it’s important to seek prompt medical attention:

Signs of a severe allergic reaction

Increasing pain

Signs of infection, such as swelling, pus, crusting or blisters

Fever

A rash that covers most of your body

A circular or bullseye-shaped pattern

Bruising

Joint pain

These symptoms may indicate a serious underlying condition, and early evaluation can help identify the cause and ensure you receive the appropriate treatment.

Whatever your health concern, calling your doctor's office is the best first step when you are experiencing symptoms, have a question, or just aren’t sure where to go. “Seeking care early helps us treat the problem effectively, gives you peace of mind, and prevents complications,” Dr. Strukel says.

