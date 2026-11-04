Cinthia Pasillas is a senior specialist with the Public Relations Department at Sharp HealthCare.

Moving away from your hometown can affect your friendships. You're adjusting to a new city, meeting new people and balancing new responsibilities.

At first, this may not seem like a problem. But over time, the distance can take a toll.

You might not notice it until you return home and realize those friendships aren't quite the same. That's what some people call a friendship recession, and I've experienced it myself. But I've also learned that it's possible to rebuild those connections.

Building community

According to Sarah Jayyousi, a licensed professional clinical counselor at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, maintaining existing friendships and building new ones are important parts of a healthy, fulfilling life.

"Friendships provide emotional support, companionship, encouragement and a sense of belonging, all of which contribute to personal well-being," says Jayyousi.

Last year, I moved back to my hometown after taking time away. Admittedly, I felt lonely at times.

The friends I shared college memories with, including late-night study sessions and milestone moments, had become mostly social media connections. I don't blame them — or myself. We all started careers, some got married, some had children, and life naturally moved forward.

"Social isolation may affect both mental and physical health," says Jayyousi. "Strong social connections with family and friends can promote resilience, improve emotional well-being and enhance overall life satisfaction."

Hearing that motivated me to make a change. I joined a few running clubs and met people who enjoy running as much as I do. More importantly, they helped me build a sense of community.

Small steps, big benefits

Jayyousi notes that strengthening friendships doesn't require grand gestures. "Small, intentional efforts can make a meaningful difference," she says.

If a friendship has experienced distance or disagreement, reconnecting can feel uncomfortable. In those situations, a simple text message or phone call may feel less intimidating and help reopen the door to connection. "Small steps often lead to meaningful reconnections," Jayyousi says.

So that's what I did. I reached out to an old friend and moved our conversation beyond social media. All it took was a text.

I invited one of my college friends to join me for a run. We met at one of the weekly group’s runs and quickly picked up where we left off. It felt as though no time had passed, and the foundation of our friendship was still there.

Friendships are key to well-being

At its core, friendship is more than a social activity. Meaningful relationships can support both emotional and physical well-being, making them an important investment in our overall health.

According to Jayyousi, ways to strengthen friendships and reconnect include:

Combine movement with connection by planning a hike, walk or run together.

Host a picnic or outdoor dinner.

Schedule a regular activity, such as a game night, painting class or ceramics class.

By intentionally nurturing relationships and maintaining a strong support system, we can build resilience, improve our quality of life and create a greater sense of connection throughout every stage of life.

Support is available

Loneliness and social isolation can affect mental health and may contribute to depression. If you’re struggling or need additional support, resources are available.

211 San Diego can connect you with community resources, and Sharp HealthCare offers mental health services in San Diego. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Learn more about mental health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.