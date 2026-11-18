North County families now have greater access to nationally recognized maternity care as services return to Oceanside at the new Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Tri-City.

The new unit at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center brings the trusted, patient-centered care of Sharp Mary Birch closer to home. It features all-private labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum suites designed for comfort, privacy and family bonding, with the trusted expertise of Sharp Mary Birch specialists by families’ sides.

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According to Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus and Sharp Mary Birch Network, over 12,000 babies are born at Sharp each year — more than any other health system in San Diego. At Sharp, the philosophy of care centers on each patient’s needs from pregnancy through childbirth and postpartum recovery.

"We believe every family deserves access to the highest quality maternity care," Khaleghi says. "Through The Sharp Experience, Sharp Mary Birch delivers personalized, compassionate care supported by expert clinicians, advanced resources and one of the nation's most respected maternity programs."

Nationally recognized maternity care

The new Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Tri-City strengthens maternity care options for North County residents while connecting them to Sharp's comprehensive network of services, Khaleghi says. This includes prenatal education, hospital tours, maternal mental health care, lactation support, newborn care guidance and postpartum resources.

Families have the comfort of knowing Sharp Mary Birch maternal-fetal medicine experts throughout San Diego County provide advanced care for high-risk pregnancies, such as multiples, women over age 35, preterm labor, hypertension, birth defects and prior pregnancy loss.

Other Sharp Mary Birch services include prenatal diagnostic testing, specialized newborn care and access to neonatal intensive care.

Be among the first to deliver at Sharp Tri-City

For people interested in delivering their baby at the new Sharp Mary Birch Tri-City, Khaleghi recommends the following steps:

1. Choose an OBGYN who delivers at Sharp Mary Birch Tri-City.

Find the OBGYN who is right for you and your family. You can filter by insurance plan, language spoken, hospital location, gender and more. Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans.

2. Call to schedule an appointment.

Sharp’s specially trained physician-referral nurses can help you get started. To set up your first OBGYN appointment, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

"We are excited to extend our legacy to Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, bringing North County families greater access to specialized services, including high-risk pregnancy care, while uniting them with the full strength of Sharp's nationally recognized maternity network," she says.

Learn more about maternity care at Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Tri-City.