Bob Ortega, 73, and his wife of 38 years, Debbie, have plenty of reasons to stay active. This includes adult children, grandchildren and a shared wanderlust.

Though the Ocean Beach couple no longer plays racquetball, a former favorite activity, travel remains a big part of their lives, from regular Baja visits to a recent trip to Peru.

However, when Bob, an Air Force veteran, began struggling to breathe, he couldn’t have anticipated the profound impact on his quality of life.

A persistent cough that revealed something more

For years, Bob dealt with a persistent cough that interfered with daily life. After transferring his care to Sharp, his pulmonologist diagnosed him with interstitial lung disease (ILD), a condition that causes inflammation and scarring in the lungs.

Bob began treatment and monitoring. But it wasn’t until a routine stress test that providers discovered something more alarming — several of his coronary arteries were dangerously blocked. What initially appeared to be a routine evaluation in April 2025 quickly led to an urgent need for triple bypass open-heart surgery (CABG).

“After surgery, my life changed,” Bob says. “I wasn’t able to move around much, and I was still coughing. I didn’t know how I’d bounce back.”

Recovering body and breath

Determined to regain his strength, Bob began cardiac rehabilitation — but progress came slower than expected. He remained short of breath. His cough persisted. His endurance stayed low. What Bob didn’t realize at the time was that his ILD was limiting his ability to improve.

“I felt like I wasn’t getting enough air,” he says.

Recognizing this, his cardiac rehab team suggested he use oxygen during exercise, which brought almost immediate relief. Still, they sensed there was more to address and connected him with the Pulmonary Rehabilitation department. There, he reached a real turning point.

Learning to breathe again — and move forward

In pulmonary rehab, Bob met Kathleen Kennedy, RCP; RRT, the supervisor of Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Sharp Memorial Hospital, who quickly introduced him to effective breathing techniques and pacing strategies. Kathleen helped him understand how his breathing works, how to coordinate it with movement, and how small adjustments could make a big difference.

Bob hadn’t expected pulmonary rehab to play such a pivotal role in his recovery, but it soon proved to be exactly that. The cardiac and pulmonary teams worked together to ensure he received the right support at the right time.

“Kathleen is persistent — in a good way,” Bob laughs. “She doesn’t just tell you what to do; she explains why. She taught me things that made sense in a way I could actually use.”

With Kathleen’s guidance — through education, breathing exercises, strength training and monitored workouts — Bob began regaining the endurance he thought he’d lost for good. As he built confidence in using these new techniques, his exercise capacity quickly expanded. Just six months earlier, he couldn’t walk and talk at the same time; now, he breezes past two miles and continues to improve.

Kathleen says the education piece is what made everything click. “He began to see that he would benefit from the breathing techniques we teach in pulmonary rehab,” she explains. “He learned about both his heart and his lungs through these programs — the best of both worlds.”

Feeling stronger than he has in years

Pulmonary rehab gave Bob both structure and a supportive community — something he didn’t know he was missing. He shows up consistently, even on days he’d rather stay in bed, because he feels the impact each time.

He says he is committed to going. He pushes himself but knows his limits. He describes the staff as encouraging and genuinely caring, adding that while he could choose a gym closer to home, nothing compares to the personalized support he gets there.

Hope restored

Today, Bob walks more than two miles at a time, continues using oxygen when needed, and feels stronger than he has in years. With his strength returning, he has set a new goal: walk five miles several times a week — an achievement he once assumed was out of reach.

Bob credits the Pulmonary Rehabilitation team for helping him get to this point. “They make you feel like you’re one of their favorites,” he says with a smile. “I know they treat everyone that way, but it feels real. They care. And because of them, I’m living a better life.”

Sharp HealthCare is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk on Saturday, May 31, at the Carlsbad Flower Fields. Help us create a future with less lung diseases by visiting lungforce.org/sandiego.