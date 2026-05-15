For years, Mariah Griffin, 32, knew something wasn’t right. What began in 2023 as dizziness and chronic fatigue slowly took over her life.

Her heart rate would spike unexpectedly. Her vision would blur. Even everyday tasks felt exhausting.

Once active and deeply committed to helping others — working as a paraeducator, volunteering with youth, hiking and spending time outdoors — Mariah, a single mom, found herself cycling through hospitals and specialists without answers. Over time, she was told her symptoms might be anxiety-related or something to follow up on later.

Eventually, Mariah began to doubt whether she would ever find clarity.

That changed in early February when her symptoms suddenly escalated, and she struggled to breathe. Mariah was rushed by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Mariah expected to receive asthma treatment. Instead, further testing revealed the real cause behind years of unexplained symptoms: holes in her heart.

“It was the first time I actually got answers and felt truly heard,” Mariah says.

From uncertainty to action

Just two weeks later, Mariah underwent open-heart surgery to repair her heart. Initially, surgery wasn’t guaranteed, but members of her care team recognized the urgency and advocated for her care, ensuring the root cause was addressed.

“Mariah had been living with these symptoms for so long, and you could see how defeating that was for her,” says Lina Lizarraga, a cardiothoracic surgery nurse practitioner. “When everything finally came together, our priority was to make sure she felt listened to and supported — and that we moved quickly to give her the care she truly needed. She deserved answers, and she deserved relief.”

That advocacy proved life‑changing.

Care that healed more than a heart

Mariah’s recovery required nearly 30 days in the hospital, including time in the ICU and cardiac care unit. Far from family and navigating recovery as a single mom, the experience could have felt isolating. Instead, Mariah says she found compassion at every turn.

“The care team didn’t just treat my heart,” Mariah says. “They uplifted my spirit during one of the hardest moments of my life.”

From staying by her bedside during painful moments to offering comfort, prayers and encouragement, the team became her support system and, during her recovery, felt like family.

Looking forward to life again

Before surgery, Mariah’s symptoms were so severe that she was forced to take an entire year off work. At one point, she was unable to care for her son, Jaxson, age 4, who stayed temporarily with his grandmother out of state while Mariah focused on her health.

Today, recovery is ongoing, but hope has returned. She’s getting stronger each day and looking forward to being fully present for Jackson again, building the relationship that illness once interrupted.

“For the first time in years, I feel like I’m getting a new start — with my life and with my son,” Mariah says.

Gratitude that lasts a lifetime

Mariah credits the entire team at Sharp Memorial Hospital not only for saving her life, but also for restoring it. From her surgeon, Dr. Craig Larson, to the cardiothoracic surgery nurse practitioners, nurses and ancillary staff, every person played a role in her healing.

“My experience truly changed my life,” Mariah says. “I will forever be grateful for the people who helped heal my heart.”

By sharing her story, Mariah hopes others will feel encouraged to advocate for themselves and see the impact compassionate, patient‑centered care can have when a team truly listens.

Sharp Memorial Hospital has earned certification from The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center. This distinguished designation is awarded to hospitals that serve as the ultimate hub for heart care, offering integrated services that span the full continuum, from prevention and early intervention to advanced treatment and long-term management.