For some celebrities, sporting a bald look can be an intentional choice that shapes a powerful on-screen persona or becomes a signature look of charisma and confidence. Think of actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson or Jason Statham.

But for patients undergoing chemotherapy, hair loss is anything but a choice. For many, it can be deeply distressing, affecting self-image, confidence and identity, while serving as a visible reminder of cancer.

One study found that 58% of patients consider hair loss the most difficult side effect of chemotherapy, prompting new approaches to prevent it.

Discovering scalp cooling

Patrick McNamara, a volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, says his cancer diagnosis knocked him into “another world” for a while. But despite everything, he was sure of one thing: “I am 89 years old, have had my dark hair for all those years and did not want to lose it.”

“In the realm of things, it was wishful thinking — but it was possible,” he says.

That possibility became more real after Patrick read about a bride-to-be undergoing cancer treatment at Sharp Memorial Hospital who used a technique called scalp cooling to keep her hair for her wedding. “She ultimately was married with her hair intact,” he says.

Inspired by what he read, Patrick included it in his treatment plan. Scalp cooling has recently been introduced at Sharp Grossmont and is now offered at all The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare.

“Patients have access to the same supportive care options available at all our cancer centers,” says Paul Neves, the director of oncology services and clinical informatics. “This allows them to stay close to home during treatment, at a time they may not feel up to driving a longer distance.”

Treating the whole person

In the fall of 2025, Patrick noticed a pressing sensation on the right side of his upper chest, prompting him to visit his doctor. By early 2026, a biopsy revealed lung cancer.

The Sharp Grossmont Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center had just rolled out scalp cooling therapy, and Patrick became its first patient to undergo treatment.

According to Mary Kerr, RN, OCN, and lead clinical nurse at the center, therapies like scalp cooling make a meaningful difference, helping patients maintain a sense of normalcy, privacy and control during a very challenging time.

After three cool capping infusions, Patrick experienced no hair loss through his chemotherapy journey.

“Preserving hair can lessen the visible reminder of illness and support confidence, dignity and emotional resilience,” Kerr says. “Even if patients choose not to use the therapy, simply knowing it’s available can be empowering. It also reinforces that we see and care for patients as whole people, not just their diagnosis.”

During treatment, patients wear a fitted cooling cap that circulates chilled fluid. The cold narrows blood vessels, limiting how much chemotherapy reaches hair follicles, helping reduce hair loss.

Patrick completed three infusions using scalp cooling and experienced no hair loss. He’s even more encouraged now that his treatment has shifted to a different drug with a lower likelihood of hair loss and will no longer need the cap.

“I’ve had no challenges or surprises with the treatment and wonderful support from the staff,” Patrick says. “I would certainly recommend scalp cooling for anyone wanting to save their hair.”

Everyday angels

Before becoming a patient, Patrick was a familiar face at Sharp Grossmont as a Blue Angel volunteer shuttle driver. He helps patients, visitors and staff get where they need to go, including pickups or drop-offs at the infusion center.

“We are here for them — whether the passenger is sick or just needs a ride,” he says. “I talk with them, listen and find it very satisfying. Many are coming from the cancer center to the infusion building.”

Now a patient, Patrick finds meaning in receiving the same kindness he’s long extended to others.

He also draws strength from his own angel — his wife, Jan — whom he calls his biggest supporter. And he’s grateful for the many people who have prayed for him and for his care team, who he describes as “excellent” and “outstanding.” This includes Dr. Kenneth Altschuler, family medicine; Dr. Scott Godfrey, oncologist and hematologist; Dr. Cynthia Baffi, pulmonologist; Dr. Croix Fossum, radiation oncologist; and the staff at the infusion center.

Patrick poses with his wife, Jan, outside Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

“There is a very talented and meticulous staff at Sharp Grossmont,” he says. “Thank the Lord.”

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