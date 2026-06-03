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How a bride inspired a chemo patient

By The Health News Team | June 3, 2026

Patrick McNamara of San Diego at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

With the help of scalp cooling, Patrick kept his hair throughout his lung cancer treatment.

For some celebrities, sporting a bald look can be an intentional choice that shapes a powerful on-screen persona or becomes a signature look of charisma and confidence. Think of actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson or Jason Statham.

But for patients undergoing chemotherapy, hair loss is anything but a choice. For many, it can be deeply distressing, affecting self-image, confidence and identity, while serving as a visible reminder of cancer.

One study found that 58% of patients consider hair loss the most difficult side effect of chemotherapy, prompting new approaches to prevent it.

Discovering scalp cooling

Patrick McNamara, a volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, says his cancer diagnosis knocked him into “another world” for a while. But despite everything, he was sure of one thing: “I am 89 years old, have had my dark hair for all those years and did not want to lose it.”

“In the realm of things, it was wishful thinking — but it was possible,” he says.

That possibility became more real after Patrick read about a bride-to-be undergoing cancer treatment at Sharp Memorial Hospital who used a technique called scalp cooling to keep her hair for her wedding. “She ultimately was married with her hair intact,” he says.

Inspired by what he read, Patrick included it in his treatment plan. Scalp cooling has recently been introduced at Sharp Grossmont and is now offered at all The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare.

“Patients have access to the same supportive care options available at all our cancer centers,” says Paul Neves, the director of oncology services and clinical informatics. “This allows them to stay close to home during treatment, at a time they may not feel up to driving a longer distance.”

Treating the whole person

In the fall of 2025, Patrick noticed a pressing sensation on the right side of his upper chest, prompting him to visit his doctor. By early 2026, a biopsy revealed lung cancer.

The Sharp Grossmont Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center had just rolled out scalp cooling therapy, and Patrick became its first patient to undergo treatment.

According to Mary Kerr, RN, OCN, and lead clinical nurse at the center, therapies like scalp cooling make a meaningful difference, helping patients maintain a sense of normalcy, privacy and control during a very challenging time.

Patrick McNamara at Sharp Grossmont Hospital getting a cool capping therapy

After three cool capping infusions, Patrick experienced no hair loss through his chemotherapy journey.

“Preserving hair can lessen the visible reminder of illness and support confidence, dignity and emotional resilience,” Kerr says. “Even if patients choose not to use the therapy, simply knowing it’s available can be empowering. It also reinforces that we see and care for patients as whole people, not just their diagnosis.”

During treatment, patients wear a fitted cooling cap that circulates chilled fluid. The cold narrows blood vessels, limiting how much chemotherapy reaches hair follicles, helping reduce hair loss.

Patrick completed three infusions using scalp cooling and experienced no hair loss. He’s even more encouraged now that his treatment has shifted to a different drug with a lower likelihood of hair loss and will no longer need the cap.

“I’ve had no challenges or surprises with the treatment and wonderful support from the staff,” Patrick says. “I would certainly recommend scalp cooling for anyone wanting to save their hair.”

Everyday angels

Before becoming a patient, Patrick was a familiar face at Sharp Grossmont as a Blue Angel volunteer shuttle driver. He helps patients, visitors and staff get where they need to go, including pickups or drop-offs at the infusion center.

“We are here for them — whether the passenger is sick or just needs a ride,” he says. “I talk with them, listen and find it very satisfying. Many are coming from the cancer center to the infusion building.”

Now a patient, Patrick finds meaning in receiving the same kindness he’s long extended to others.

He also draws strength from his own angel — his wife, Jan — whom he calls his biggest supporter. And he’s grateful for the many people who have prayed for him and for his care team, who he describes as “excellent” and “outstanding.” This includes Dr. Kenneth Altschuler, family medicine; Dr. Scott Godfrey, oncologist and hematologist; Dr. Cynthia Baffi, pulmonologist; Dr. Croix Fossum, radiation oncologist; and the staff at the infusion center.

Jan McNamara of San Diego with her husband, Patrick

Patrick poses with his wife, Jan, outside Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

“There is a very talented and meticulous staff at Sharp Grossmont,” he says. “Thank the Lord.”

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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Paul Neves

Contributor

Paul Neves is the director of oncology services and clinical informatics.

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Mary Kerr

Contributor

Mary Kerr, RN, OCN, is a lead clinical nurse at the Sharp Grossmont Outpatient Infusion Clinic.

Kenneth Altschuler

Dr. Kenneth Altschuler

Contributor

Dr. Kenneth Altschuler is a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Cynthia Baffi

Dr. Cynthia Baffi

Contributor

Dr. Cynthia Baffi is a pulmonologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Croix Fossum

Dr. Croix Fossum

Contributor

Dr. Croix Fossum is a radiation oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

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