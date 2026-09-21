For 34 years, Sarah Jones helped patients recover from life-changing injuries and illnesses at Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. As a rehabilitation nurse, she guided patients and families through difficult moments, helping them regain independence and prepare for life after hospitalization.

She never imagined she would one day experience the rehabilitation journey herself.

Originally from Nashville, Jones moved to San Diego in 1975. She later earned an associate degree in nursing from San Diego City College and joined Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center, where she discovered a passion for rehabilitation nursing.

"You're helping patients and families get ready to return to their lives and re-enter the community," Jones says.

Throughout her decades at Sharp, Jones built lasting relationships with the people she cared for and their families. "The goal is always to help patients get home," she says. "You're teaching patients what they need to know to be successful when they leave rehab."

Jones says she stayed at Sharp for so long because she was surrounded by colleagues who loved what they did and were committed to helping people.

A specialized approach to preventing falls

After retiring, Jones faced several health challenges, including a fall that dislocated her elbow while walking her dog. The injury prompted her to take a closer look at a pattern of falls and balance problems.

After a medical evaluation found no underlying cause, Jones was referred to Sharp's balance and vestibular program for a comprehensive assessment.

Jones began working with Sara Peace, a vestibular physical therapist, who evaluated her balance, posture and movement patterns. Testing showed Jones’ balance challenges were linked to movement habits that made it harder to recover after losing her balance.

According to Peace, awareness is one of the most important tools for preventing falls.

"When we're younger, our reaction times are often good enough to prevent a fall if we're a little off balance," Peace says. "As we get older, those reaction times can slow down if they aren't practiced. Taking a little extra time to move more deliberately and be aware of your surroundings can help prevent an accident."

Through vestibular therapy, Jones learned strategies to improve her balance, strengthen her core, and safely navigate everyday environments.

She practiced exercises in a safe setting, including training with the Bertec dynamic posturography system, which uses changing visual and surface conditions to evaluate balance. She also trained with an overhead harness system that allowed therapists to safely challenge her stability without the risk of falling.

Sarah Jones with Sara Peace, a vestibular physical therapist, at Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.

"We put her in situations where she might lose her balance in a safe setting so she could practice recovering," Peace says. "The more you practice those reactions, the better prepared you are to prevent falls in everyday life."

The therapy extended beyond the clinic. Jones practiced walking on different surfaces, turning her head while walking, and responding to environmental changes that can affect balance. "A lot of it was becoming aware of what was going on around me and paying attention to what I was doing," she says.

Back to doing what she loves

The skills Jones learned in therapy quickly carried over into daily life. A volunteer with the San Diego Symphony, she spends time at The Rady Shell, where uneven pathways, artificial turf and large crowds can be challenging for people with balance concerns.

Before therapy, situations like these often felt intimidating. Today, she navigates them with greater confidence.

"I haven't fallen at all since doing vestibular therapy," Jones says. "It made me more aware of how my body reacts to different situations and what I need to do to stay steady."

The program also gave Jones a deeper appreciation for outpatient rehabilitation services and the many ways they support people in the community.

Seeing Sharp from both sides

After decades helping rehabilitation patients, Jones gained a new perspective when she became one herself. "The program helped me become stronger, more aware and more confident," she says.

Today, she and her care providers encourage anyone experiencing frequent falls or balance concerns to talk with their doctor.

"Falling is not a normal part of aging," Peace says. "Even if someone isn't falling but feels less stable than they used to, it's worth talking with their doctor and getting an assessment."

As both a longtime Sharp nurse and a rehabilitation patient, Jones says her experience deepened her appreciation for the care she spent her career providing.

"Sharp was a great place to work," she says. "I always knew the care was exceptional, but experiencing it as a patient showed me just how professional, compassionate and dedicated the staff is. I felt privileged to receive that care when I needed it the most."

The Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services for people at risk of falls. Call 858-939-6949 to learn more.