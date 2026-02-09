Singer Kelly Clarkson’s song “Stronger” has become an unofficial anthem of survivorship. While her lyrics may ring true for some, for cancer survivors, feeling wholly ready to take on the world isn’t always a given when their treatment ends.

Melanie Pedrotti, LCSW, is a clinical oncology social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital who supports patients with cancer, including those who have completed treatment. She’s one of Sharp HealthCare’s newest social workers helping patients navigate this in-between space as they process the emotional aftermath of the disease and adjust to a new normal.

“Many patients spend treatment in ’survival mode,’ focusing on appointments, logistics and getting through each day. Once active treatment ends, that structure isn’t there, and emotions — fear, sadness, worry — can bubble up,” says Pedrotti.

Navigating these feelings and changes in identity, and just figuring out what life will look like after cancer, can be emotionally complex.

Facing emotional challenges

Even when cancer treatment has ended, survivors can face emotional challenges just as difficult as physical recovery. Without emotional support, these challenges may linger long after the last treatment.

According to Pedrotti, fear of recurrence can be a constant worry or feeling — even during everyday moments.

“That fear can live quietly in everyday life,” she says. “One tool we use to help patients is mindfulness, which keeps them grounded in the present moment rather than getting pulled into the ‘what ifs.’”

Shifts and struggles that may come

Other common challenges include navigating relationships, returning to work and financial hardships.

“Changes in the body, energy or ability may lead to body image concerns or a sense of disconnection from who a patient was before treatment,” Pedrotti says.

Relationships with loved ones may shift, too. Often, roles change during treatment and don’t automatically return to what they were, affecting confidence in the process.

Getting back to work can also be an adjustment if an individual struggles with fatigue, concentration issues, changing expectations and emotional readjustment. When possible, Pedrotti encourages patients to ease back into work.

And the financial impact of cancer care doesn’t end when treatment does. Medical bills, lost wages and the cost of ongoing care create stress and uncertainty that affect emotional well-being.

How social workers help after treatment

Emotional support is essential to help survivors process what they’ve been through and adjust to life after cancer. And that’s where Pedrotti comes in.

“When patients are able to express their feelings, it reduces the burden of carrying worry and fear alone,” she says. “Holding onto those emotions can increase distress and make survivors feel isolated or invalidated.”

Social and emotional support not only improves overall well-being, but helps survivors feel more confident, connected and better able to manage the long-term effects of cancer.

“Facing cancer can feel overwhelming, and no one should navigate it alone,” says Pedrotti. “Sharp HealthCare’s team of social workers offers steady emotional support, helps with coping strategies, and champions the needs of patients and their loved ones from diagnosis through recovery.”

This includes helping to prepare for the transition into survivorship, providing ongoing emotional support for patients and families, and building confidence and normalizing transitional challenges through connection to resources. For example, referrals may include community mental health providers for ongoing psychotherapy; cancer‑specific survivor support groups or classes, including many offered at Sharp; foundation assistance related to the patient’s diagnosis; and events or fundraising opportunities patients may wish to join.

Finding strength through connection

“My personal philosophy for connecting with survivors is to first acknowledge them as human beings who have gone through a life-altering experience,” Pedrotti says. “I make it a priority to meet them with empathy and focus on validating their experience; normalize their reactions; and create a safe, nonjudgmental space where they can process their thoughts, feelings and experience.”

For many survivors, the end of treatment is a notable celebration, and rightly so. But it’s also the beginning of a new, uncertain chapter.

Sharp HealthCare provides emotional support to help patients move through that chapter with compassion and connection, drawing strength from being heard and knowing someone is there to listen.

