In the United States, approximately 40 in 100 men and 39 in 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer is common among men, while breast cancer is common among women. Skin, colorectal, and lung cancers are prevalent among all people.

“There are factors such as family history that we cannot control when it comes to having an elevated risk of developing cancer,” says Dr. Heather Tracy, an oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “But there are still ways we can reduce our chances of getting cancer.”

Dr. Tracy shares four practices to help prevent cancer.

1 Move your body. Dr. Tracy says watching your weight and maintaining a healthy one can help prevent cancer. Being overweight or obese contributes to approximately 14% to 20% of cancer deaths. Excess body weight also raises the risk of developing 13 different types of cancer. As such, adults should aim to exercise moderately for 150 to 300 minutes each week, or vigorously for 75 to 150 minutes each week. Adults should also engage in muscle-strengthening activities for at least two days of each week. Examples of moderate exercise include power walking, bicycling, yoga and golfing. Vigorous exercise examples include swimming, running and basketball. “Many of us are sitting for long periods throughout the day,” says Tracy. “But in our city, we have many ways to get our body moving, whether by going on a beautiful hike or taking advantage of our great weather and playing pickleball.” 2 Eat healthy foods. Just like exercising can help with maintaining a healthy weight, so can eating nutritious food. That means limiting ultra‑processed foods, such as cereal, ready-to-eat meals, cookies and fast food. These products often contain higher levels of fat, salt and sugar, all of which can be unhealthy when consumed regularly. “Due to busy schedules, many people resort to eating food that’s not healthy,” says Dr. Tracy. “However, being a bit more thoughtful about our meals and planning ahead can help us avoid temptation.” She adds that although ultra-processed foods can taste good, they can cause low energy; while a diet of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy, nuts and seeds can help with focus. 3 Limit alcohol consumption. Drinking alcohol — no matter the type and amount — raises the likelihood of developing cancer, including oral, breast and colorectal cancers. More than 5% of all new cancer diagnoses and nearly 6% of all deaths from cancer are tied to drinking alcohol. “Drinking alcohol leads to DNA damage as well as increased estrogen levels, both of which can increase risk for certain types of cancer cell growth and disrupt hormone levels, which can cause cancer cells to grow,” says Dr. Tracy. “Alcohol abstinence is recommended, followed by reduction to the most minimal intake if abstinence is not an option.” 4 Steer clear of smoking. Cigarettes contain harmful chemicals that can contribute to cancer. Smoking increases cancer risk for the lungs; head and neck; gastrointestinal tract (esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, colon and rectum), urinary tract (bladder and kidneys); and blood (leukemia). People who do not smoke are also at risk due to secondhand smoke, which causes more than 7,000 annual deaths.

Screening saves lives

Along with sharing these ways to help prevent cancer, Dr. Tracy says it’s important to check your family history of cancer and get regular screenings. “Cancer is easier to treat when detected early,” she says. “Screenings like colonoscopies can detect precancerous growths, which a doctor can remove before they become dangerous.”

Additionally, advanced methods like robotic bronchoscopy provide minimally invasive ways to diagnose lung cancers that may have been more challenging to diagnose previously. Improvements in imaging techniques, such as mammograms and MRIs, have helped diagnose breast cancers at earlier stages, improving the chance for cancer cures. And improvements in cancer therapies, such as drugs and radiation, have led to increased survival outcomes for all cancer subtypes.

“It can be easy to put off screenings, but they can truly save lives when performed regularly and in a timely manner,” says Dr. Tracy. “Also, if you suspect any changes or notice symptoms, talk to your doctor. You know your body best, and it’s important to speak up about your health.”

