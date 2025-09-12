Jack Dorfman, age 94, drives himself and his wife, Libby, 91, to Sharp HospiceCare twice a month to lend a helping hand. Their mission: assembling tote bags filled with supplies for patients new to home hospice care.

The totes aren’t fancy — they include a wash basin, gloves, hand sanitizer, a few note cards of encouragement for caregivers and other necessities. But they’re essential. These “starter kits” are provided to families by admission nurses, helping ensure dignity and support until a full set of supplies arrives.

“We hope it gives them some kind of comfort,” says Jack. “It’s important to support the caregivers helping patients.”

A lifetime of service

The Dorfmans’ volunteer journey with Sharp began in 2008, shortly after Libby underwent surgery and treatment for cancer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

“After my cancer, we decided it was time to give back,” Libby recalls. “We were retired and still young enough to volunteer — and we just never stopped.”

For the couple, volunteering became a way to express gratitude for the care Libby received while also staying active. Libby joined the medical staff office at Sharp Grossmont, while Jack supported the Community Resource Center, then known as the Senior Resource Center.

Together, they assisted with flu shot clinics, health fairs and a variety of hospital programs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic halted many volunteer opportunities, the Dorfmans shifted their focus entirely to Sharp HospiceCare, a role they continue to find deeply meaningful.

“Rather than sit on a couch and watch television, you can get out and do something useful,” Jack says. “It gives you a sense of well-being, knowing you’re helping others the way you’d want to be helped.”

Rooted in family and community

The couple, who moved from New Jersey to California decades ago, raised three children here. Their son became a winemaker, one daughter is an attorney, and the other is a school administrator. Today, they are proud grandparents of six and great-grandparents of two.

Though their family now lives outside San Diego, Jack and Libby stay active and connected to their community, with volunteering remaining a meaningful part of their lives.

“You give a lot, but you get a lot more than you give,” Jack says.

The gift of time

Now in their 90s, the Dorfmans show no signs of slowing down completely. They enjoy shopping, and the couple makes time to see friends and go out to eat once a week. But volunteering remains a cornerstone of their routine.

“Your body tells you that you’re slowing down,” Jack wrote in a recent note to Sharp HospiceCare. “We try not to stand in the way of giving back in whatever manner we can. You are aiding us in giving us the opportunity to do so — and we appreciate you.”

Their story is a testament to how small acts of kindness, like a bag filled with everyday supplies, can bring comfort to families facing some of life’s most challenging moments.

As Jack puts it, “It’s a joy.”

