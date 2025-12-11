Webster Taracatac of Saipan, age 37, loved basketball, hunting and fishing. However, a disagreement during a basketball game led to a severe injury that forever changed his life.

Treated initially in Saipan and later flown to Guam Regional Medical Center, Webster spent three months undergoing spinal cord surgery and receiving a pacemaker. Despite these efforts, he still needed specialized care that wasn’t available locally. That’s when the Health Network Program (HNP) team in Saipan reached out to Sharp HealthCare’s Global Patient Services (GPS) to request assistance in getting Webster to San Diego.

The GPS team acts as a liaison between patients, their families, Sharp providers, insurance companies and others involved in a patient’s care, providing support to patients from around the world. The team coordinates with doctors, travel insurance providers, ambulance services, cruise lines and government agencies to ensure patients receive the best possible care.

“Our goal is to make it less stressful for patients and their families who find themselves in a foreign city and don’t understand how the system works here,” says Wesley Daeley, international patient liaison at GPS. “So, we handle everything for them.”

Road to recovery

Webster's journey to recovery began on May 19, when he was flown from Guam to San Diego and admitted to the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. Upon his arrival, Webster faced daunting physical challenges — he struggled to sit up, and his arms were weak. But with determination and the support of the rehab team, Webster made steady progress. After a month of therapy, he reached a major milestone: sitting upright for eight hours without assistance, a breakthrough that greatly improved his quality of life.

To prepare Webster for his return home, the rehab social work team applied for a grant to secure medical equipment, ensuring he had the resources needed to continue his recovery and avoid future travel for care.

"During our weekly meetings with the rehab care team and family, it was clear that Webster’s progression and positive attitude were remarkable," notes Wesley. "Just seeing the response of how the rehab care team worked with Webster to get him to where he was able to be discharged was amazing."

Journey from rehab to home

During his stay at Sharp, it was also discovered that Webster required additional care for another condition. GPS collaborated with Saipan’s HNP team, Saipan’s Medicaid and the rehab social work team to arrange a hotel room with necessary medical equipment while Webster awaited an ear, nose and throat (ENT) evaluation.

Even when there were delays while a cardiologist reviewed his pacemaker’s data, the GPS team remained dedicated to reducing anxiety for Webster and his family, ensuring they had everything they needed. In November, Webster returned home to Saipan — stronger, more independent and deeply grateful for the care and support he received.

"I'm thankful to work for GPS, where our team strives to secure essential care for patients who can't access it at home,” says Wesley.

