Boston and Seattle are two very different cities with a common theme: They’re both hoping for a football win in Sunday’s big game. But despite the sports rivalry, these two towns have one thing foodies can agree on — fresh seafood.

Salmon, halibut and Dungeness crab are top-spot seafoods for the Pacific Northwest, while New England stands out for gems like oysters, clams and lobster. From a taste perspective, these cities benefit from the freshest catches around. And nutritionally, seafood is among the healthiest foods you can find.

According to Danika Anderson, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, fish — particularly fatty fish — is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support heart and brain health.

“Favorites such as salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel and sardines are very omega-3 rich,” she says. “Incorporating them into your regular diet has so many benefits for your body.”

How to choose fresh seafood

Here in San Diego, we may need to watch the game from our living rooms — but we can still enjoy the seafood delicacies that make Boston and Seattle special. Places like Point Loma, La Jolla, Oceanside and the Port of San Diego have great fish markets. The trick is choosing the best options.

Fresh fish at a market should:

Be displayed on a thick bed of fresh ice

Smell mild, and not fishy

Have firm flesh, red gills and clear eyes (if it has them)

Have edges that are not darkened or dried out

Have flesh that springs back when pressed

Fresh shellfish at a market should:

Have a tag or label with harvesting information

Be whole and not cracked or broken

Close when you tap the shell (for live clams, oysters and mussels)

Show leg movement (for live crabs and lobsters)

How to prepare fresh seafood

From poke bowls to clam chowders, there are millions of ways to enjoy seafood. Many chefs would argue that fresh fish should speak — rather, taste — for itself, preferring light preps of mild seasonings. But preparation style is entirely up to you!

To keep seafood healthy and safe while cooking it, most should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F. The flesh of fish should be opaque and separate easily with a fork, and the flesh of shellfish, such as shrimp, scallops, crab and lobster should become firm and clear. Toss any clams, mussels and oysters that have shells that don’t open during cooking.

However you prepare it, seafood is a win. And if you can’t travel to a football city, you can still serve up their specialties on gameday or beyond!

Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.