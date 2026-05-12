Recent headlines about a hantavirus outbreak linked to a Dutch cruise ship have raised global concern. While the virus can be severe — even fatal — experts say the overall risk to the public remains low. Still, understanding how it spreads is essential to easing fears and ensuring prevention.

“Hantavirus can be incredibly serious,” says Dr. Ahmed Salem, an interventional pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “Once you’re infected with hantavirus, it can actually lead to severe and deadly disease.”

Understanding hantavirus

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses carried by rodents. In the U.S., it most often spreads through contact with infected rodents — not through person-to-person transmission like the flu or COVID-19.

People can become infected by breathing in tiny particles from rodent droppings, urine or saliva. This most often happens when those materials are disturbed, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces such as cabins, sheds or garages.

However, according to Dr. Salem, one strain — known as the Andes virus — has shown limited person-to-person transmission, but only through prolonged, very close contact. “It’s does not spread as easily as the flu or COVID,” he says. “Usually, it’s through saliva or some other very close interaction.”

This limited spread is one reason health experts say hantavirus is unlikely to cause a widespread outbreak like the one experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing symptoms

Hantavirus symptoms can resemble many common illnesses. Early signs may include fever, cough, fatigue and muscle aches. Symptoms can appear between one and eight weeks after exposure.

“The symptoms are actually quite vague,” Dr. Salem says. “So, it’s going to be difficult to determine whether you’re coming down with the flu or another illness on your own.”

As the illness progresses, it can become much more serious. In severe cases, hantavirus can affect the lungs and heart, leading to dangerous complications. “It can cause things like severe lung disease, cardiogenic shock and death,” Dr. Salem says.

He also notes that patients who become seriously ill can worsen quickly. Because of this, it’s important to seek medical care if symptoms arise — especially after possible exposure.

Why it’s in the news

The recent outbreak has drawn global attention because of the reported deaths related to the cruise. But Dr. Salem emphasizes that this does not signal a widespread public health threat.

“Generally speaking, it’s still very low risk,” he says. “It’s making headlines because people passed away and because it’s on a cruise ship, so people feel a connection to it.”

However, experts believe the Andes virus strain is responsible for the most recent cases. Passengers who disembarked — both before the first onboard death was announced and those later transported from the ship to their home countries — along with their close contacts, are now being monitored by health authorities in several countries, including the U.S. Most have been advised to isolate for up to six weeks to help prevent further spread.

Identifying San Diego’s risk

Locally, cases are rare. In San Diego County, only a handful of human hantavirus cases have been reported over the past two decades, and the most recent case was several years ago.

Even so, the virus is still monitored in wild rodents. Deer mice, which are more common in rural, mountain and desert areas, are the primary carriers in the region.

According to the California Department of Public Health, four people exposed to the virus due to the cruise-related outbreak are California residents. However, none of them are residents of San Diego County.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement reporting that the risk to the American public is very low. “The Department of State,” the CDC announced, “is leading a coordinated, whole-of-government response, including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities.”

Protecting yourself and loved ones

The best way to prevent hantavirus is to reduce exposure to rodents and their droppings. Simple steps can go a long way to lowering your risk.

Health experts recommend:

Avoiding contact with rodents and their nesting areas

Taking precautions when entering closed spaces, such as sheds or cabins

Using safe wet-cleaning methods rather than sweeping or vacuuming droppings

Placing contaminated items that can’t be wet cleaned, including bedding and cushions, outdoors in direct sunlight for several hours

Sealing entry points in your home to keep rodents out

If you develop flu-like symptoms after potential exposure to rodents — especially if symptoms worsen or include trouble breathing — seek medical care immediately. While hantavirus is rare, it can become serious quickly.

The good news, Dr. Salem says, is that with awareness and prevention, most people can protect themselves from infection.

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