Thelma Fernandez Barajas has always embraced an active lifestyle. Growing up in Bakersfield, she played sports and learned boxing from her father and godfather, sparking a lifelong passion for fitness.

Years later, that active lifestyle would be challenged by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that eventually led to severe heart failure and a lifesaving heart transplant at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The La Mesa resident, now a mother of three and grandmother of six, Thelma enjoys spending time with family and cheering on her teenage son during his baseball games.

An unexpected diagnosis

Inspired by her mother to pursue a career in health care, Thelma became a medical assistant. She spent more than 20 years caring for patients before joining Sharp Memorial, where she monitored patients' heart rhythms.

"It was rewarding work," she says. "I liked being able to help patients."

Despite her active lifestyle, Thelma began experiencing symptoms she dismissed. While participating in roller derby and other activities, she occasionally became fatigued, assuming she had overexerted herself.

Then, while working at Sharp Memorial, she developed chest pressure and shakiness that sent her to the emergency department. Testing revealed hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, a condition that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively. Doctors also discovered thickening in her left ventricle, increasing her risk of heart rhythm problems.

Her condition was initially managed with medication. But as the disease progressed, she developed shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue. She eventually required an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, or ICD.

"Thelma was born with a heart condition affecting her heart muscle," says Dr. Hirsch Mehta, medical director of Heart Failure and Transplantation at Sharp Memorial Hospital. "Over time, Thelma's condition progressed to heart failure severe enough to require a heart transplant."

A journey toward transplantation

For years, medication and her ICD helped manage Thelma's condition. But despite treatment, her heart function continued to decline.

"Despite the best medications and devices, Thelma could barely walk 50 feet without stopping from exhaustion," says Dr. Mehta. " We knew it was time to evaluate her for a heart transplant."

"When they first told me I would need a heart transplant, I wasn't sure I wanted to go through with it," she says. "I thought maybe someone younger should receive it."

Encouragement from her family, especially her grandson, changed her perspective.

"It's difficult for most patients to grasp that they're sick enough to need a heart transplant," says Dr. Mehta. " But Thelma remained optimistic and trusted our team to guide her through the process."

In late September 2024, as her condition worsened, Dr. Mehta recommended hospital admission. One week later, she received life-changing news: A donor heart had become available.

"I couldn't believe it," Thelma says. "I had only been in the hospital a week when they told me they found a heart."

On Oct. 6, 2024, she underwent a heart transplant at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Recovering one step at a time

Following surgery, Thelma spent two weeks in the hospital and began her recovery. She credits her transplant team with helping her regain strength and confidence as she worked toward recovery.

Like many transplant recipients, Thelma requires ongoing monitoring and treatment. Earlier this year, she experienced a rejection episode that affected the coronary arteries in her transplanted heart. To reduce her risk of serious heart rhythm problems, her care team implanted a new ICD.

"Thelma takes all of it in stride, which I think is important," says Dr. Mehta. "She approaches challenges with patience and optimism."

Today, she's feeling well and focused on continuing her recovery. "I'm doing much better," she says. "I still have follow-up appointments, but I feel positive about where I'm headed."

Looking ahead

As she approaches her transplant anniversary, Thelma is grateful for every step forward. These days, she's focused on spending time with family, cheering at her son's baseball games and making memories together.

Thelma snuggles with her grandson, Ezekiel.

"I'm very optimistic about Thelma's future because she takes excellent care of herself," says Dr. Mehta. "She's overcome serious obstacles since her transplant and now has a roadmap for handling whatever comes next."

When asked what she would tell someone facing a serious diagnosis, Thelma doesn't hesitate.

"At first, you think your world is over, but it's not," she says. "There will be challenges, but you keep fighting. I have my family, my grandson and a great medical team supporting me. I'm excited for what's ahead."

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