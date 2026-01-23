Hearts of palm spaghetti Bolognese (recipe)

If you’re a pasta lover striving for a lower carb, lower calorie or gluten-free diet, swapping traditional flour noodles for hearts of palm could be just the tasty solution you’re looking for. Hearts of palm “pasta” can be found at major grocery stores, and compared to regular noodles, can help manage blood sugar and weight while being a good source of fiber, iron and potassium.

This twist on classic spaghetti Bolognese offers all the benefits of hearts of palm while lowering the sugar and calorie counts that traditional jarred spaghetti sauces can contain. Serve it with a side of salad for an extra dose of plant power!