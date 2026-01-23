Hearts of palm spaghetti Bolognese (recipe)

Snack smart for the big game
If your big plans for the big game include a slew of snacks, check out these healthy recipes and try these mindful eating tips.
If you’re a pasta lover striving for a lower carb, lower calorie or gluten-free diet, swapping traditional flour noodles for hearts of palm could be just the tasty solution you’re looking for. Hearts of palm “pasta” can be found at major grocery stores, and compared to regular noodles, can help manage blood sugar and weight while being a good source of fiber, iron and potassium.
This twist on classic spaghetti Bolognese offers all the benefits of hearts of palm while lowering the sugar and calorie counts that traditional jarred spaghetti sauces can contain. Serve it with a side of salad for an extra dose of plant power!
12 ounces hearts of palm linguine
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 Roma tomatoes, cubed
1/2 white onion, cubed
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 pound ground beef
1/4 tablespoon dried basil
Salt and pepper, to taste
8 ounces diced tomatoes
1/2 cup reduced-fat parmesan cheese
1
Remove the hearts of palm linguine from the bag, wash, rinse and set aside.
2
In a large pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium high heat. Add Roma tomatoes, onions and half of the garlic until everything softens, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, mix and cook for 3 or 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add to a food processor, blender or immersion blender. Add 1/4 cup water and blend thoroughly.
3
Heat the same pan over medium high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil and the remainder of the garlic. Add beef to the pan and crumble with a wooden spoon. Add basil, salt and pepper. Mix and cook until the ground beef is cooked through. Add diced tomatoes, mix and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Add the blended tomato sauce to the pan and mix.
4
Add your rinsed hearts of palm linguine to the pan, mix and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on reduced heat until the “noodles” are warmed through. Divide into plated servings and top with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 309; Fat = 5 grams; Protein = 23 grams
If your big plans for the big game include a slew of snacks, check out these healthy recipes and try these mindful eating tips.
Many fast-food meals are high in calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.