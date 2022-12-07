Like half of what all men experience by age 60, Claude Diamond, age 70, experienced benign (noncancerous) prostatic hyperplasia, which is an enlarged prostate. This condition causes symptoms, including a need to frequently urinate and feeling like the bladder isn’t emptied.

Claude visited his doctor in Colorado, where he spends part of the year, and learned that holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) was a possible solution. Unfortunately, there was no specialist available there to perform the procedure.

Luckily, Claude found Dr. Tracy Marien, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group urologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, who is specially trained to perform HoLEP. The minimally invasive procedure uses a laser that is inserted through the urethra via a thin, long tube to remove part of the affected prostate.

Claude received the procedure at Sharp Memorial earlier this year and enjoyed a swift recovery. He is extremely grateful for Dr. Marien and his Sharp care team for helping to relieve his symptoms. Watch his story above to find out about his experience with HoLEP.

