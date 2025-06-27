HomeSharp Health News
For the media

Indian butter chickpeas (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 27, 2025

Chickpea curry in a crock

Everyone’s nutritional needs change throughout life, but for women, these shifts are especially significant during pregnancy, menopause and perimenopause — particularly when it comes to fiber. This essential nutrient supports digestion, hormone balance, weight management and gut health.

“Experts recommend that women aim for 25 grams of fiber each day during these stages of life, yet most fall short,” says Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “However, adding legumes to your diet is an easy and delicious way to increase fiber intake.”

For instance, just one serving of this flavorful Indian butter chickpea recipe provides more than half of the recommended daily fiber for women. It’s also low in fat and calories, helping to support a healthy weight.

This recipe is perfect for vegetarians or a “Meatless Monday.” Additionally, boost the fiber even more by substituting cauliflower rice for Jasmine rice and you’ll add two more grams of fiber per serving.

Indian Butter Chickpeas

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings:
6

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil 2 medium yellow onions, peeled and sliced

  • 2 cans (14.5 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

  • 1 medium red bell pepper, diced

  • 3 medium carrots, diced

  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

  • 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

  • 1/2 lemon, juiced

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

  • 3 tablespoons curry powder

  • 2 teaspoons garam masala

  • 3/4 teaspoons paprika

  • 1/2 teaspoons salt

  • 1 tablespoon butter, chilled and cut into pieces

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

  • 1/2 cup half-and-half

  • 3 cups cooked jasmine rice (may substitute cauliflower rice if desired)

Directions

1

Cook the Vegetables

Place a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add two teaspoons of olive oil to the pot. Once oil is hot, add the onions, bell pepper and carrots. Cook until vegetables are tender, about seven to eight minutes.

2

Add the Chickpeas and Simmer

Add the chickpeas, spices, tomato sauce, tomato paste and one cup of water to the pot. Mix well. Add the cold butter pieces on top of the mixture and cover the pan with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and simmer the ingredients for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the lid, stir ingredients until well combined and remove from heat.

3

Cool and Serve

Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Once liquid has stopped simmering and steaming, stir in the yogurt and half-and-half (dairy may curdle if added before mixture cools down). Serve over 1/2 cup of rice and top with cilantro.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 373; Fat = 9 grams; Fiber = 13 grams

Recipe adapted from The Real Food Dietitians.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

silhouette

Katie Eaton

Contributor

Katie Eaton is a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Person dressed up as a Star Wars Stormtrooper character
Heading to Comic-Con? Try these healthy eating tips

Comic-Con is known for its superheroes — not its healthy food options.

Grilled corn and black bean salad
Grilled corn and black bean salad (recipe)

This Mexican-themed dish is fresh and colorful and is a great addition to any summer celebration.

Reducing anxiety with a healing touch
Reducing anxiety with a healing touch

Sharp HospiceCare offers hands-on therapies to help patients relieve pain and anxiety.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.