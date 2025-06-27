Indian butter chickpeas (recipe)

Heading to Comic-Con? Try these healthy eating tips
Everyone’s nutritional needs change throughout life, but for women, these shifts are especially significant during pregnancy, menopause and perimenopause — particularly when it comes to fiber. This essential nutrient supports digestion, hormone balance, weight management and gut health.
“Experts recommend that women aim for 25 grams of fiber each day during these stages of life, yet most fall short,” says Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “However, adding legumes to your diet is an easy and delicious way to increase fiber intake.”
For instance, just one serving of this flavorful Indian butter chickpea recipe provides more than half of the recommended daily fiber for women. It’s also low in fat and calories, helping to support a healthy weight.
This recipe is perfect for vegetarians or a “Meatless Monday.” Additionally, boost the fiber even more by substituting cauliflower rice for Jasmine rice and you’ll add two more grams of fiber per serving.
2 teaspoons olive oil 2 medium yellow onions, peeled and sliced
2 cans (14.5 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 medium red bell pepper, diced
3 medium carrots, diced
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1/2 lemon, juiced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
3 tablespoons curry powder
2 teaspoons garam masala
3/4 teaspoons paprika
1/2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon butter, chilled and cut into pieces
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup half-and-half
3 cups cooked jasmine rice (may substitute cauliflower rice if desired)
1
Place a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add two teaspoons of olive oil to the pot. Once oil is hot, add the onions, bell pepper and carrots. Cook until vegetables are tender, about seven to eight minutes.
2
Add the chickpeas, spices, tomato sauce, tomato paste and one cup of water to the pot. Mix well. Add the cold butter pieces on top of the mixture and cover the pan with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and simmer the ingredients for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the lid, stir ingredients until well combined and remove from heat.
3
Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Once liquid has stopped simmering and steaming, stir in the yogurt and half-and-half (dairy may curdle if added before mixture cools down). Serve over 1/2 cup of rice and top with cilantro.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 373; Fat = 9 grams; Fiber = 13 grams
Recipe adapted from The Real Food Dietitians.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Katie Eaton is a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
