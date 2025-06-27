Indian butter chickpeas (recipe)

Everyone’s nutritional needs change throughout life, but for women, these shifts are especially significant during pregnancy, menopause and perimenopause — particularly when it comes to fiber. This essential nutrient supports digestion, hormone balance, weight management and gut health.

“Experts recommend that women aim for 25 grams of fiber each day during these stages of life, yet most fall short,” says Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “However, adding legumes to your diet is an easy and delicious way to increase fiber intake.”

For instance, just one serving of this flavorful Indian butter chickpea recipe provides more than half of the recommended daily fiber for women. It’s also low in fat and calories, helping to support a healthy weight.

This recipe is perfect for vegetarians or a “Meatless Monday.” Additionally, boost the fiber even more by substituting cauliflower rice for Jasmine rice and you’ll add two more grams of fiber per serving.