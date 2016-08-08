Moles and freckles are usually harmless — but how can you tell when a "beauty mark" has become malignant? Dr. Caroline Thornton, a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, explains the importance of checking your skin for the ABCDE signs of melanoma.

View the printable version of this infographic.



