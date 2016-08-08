Learn the ABCDEs of melanoma (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 8, 2016

Moles and freckles are usually harmless — but how can you tell when a "beauty mark" has become malignant? Dr. Caroline Thornton, a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, explains the importance of checking your skin for the ABCDE signs of melanoma.

ABCDEs of melanoma

View the printable version of this infographic.


For the media: To talk with a Sharp doctor about melanoma, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Caroline Thornton

Dr. Caroline Thornton

Contributor

Dr. Caroline Thornton is a board-certified dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up