Mediterranean tuna pasta salad (recipe)

Roasted root vegetables (recipe)
Root for this colorful medley of roasted yams, carrots and more.
Short on time but still want something delicious and nutritious? This Mediterranean-style pasta salad is ready in 20 minutes and combines fresh, flavorful ingredients that are as good for your heart as they are for your taste buds. Perfect as a side dish or a party-ready main, it’s an easy go-to when you're in a hurry.
1 box of rotini pasta
2 cans of tuna in water, drained
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
2 cups of spinach, chopped
1/4 cup feta cheese
Balsamic vinaigrette (store-bought or homemade)
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 bell pepper, chopped (optional)
2 to 3 English cucumbers, chopped (optional)
1
Cook the pasta al dente in salted water according to the package instructions. Drain and let cool.
2
Cut the tomatoes in half, chop the olives and thinly slice the red onion. Chop the spinach into bite-sized pieces. If you choose to add them, chop the bell pepper and cucumber into smaller pieces.
3
In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta, tuna, tomatoes, olives, red onion, feta cheese and spinach. Toss with the balsamic vinaigrette until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can easily customize this recipe by using different pasta shapes, vegetables or proteins.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 610; Fat = 13 grams; Protein = 29 grams
These simple tips can help make your next backyard barbecue healthier (and just as flavorful).
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