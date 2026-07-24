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Mediterranean tuna pasta salad (recipe)

By The Health News Team | July 24, 2026

Tuna pasta salad with tomatoes and onions in a white bowl

Short on time but still want something delicious and nutritious? This Mediterranean-style pasta salad is ready in 20 minutes and combines fresh, flavorful ingredients that are as good for your heart as they are for your taste buds. Perfect as a side dish or a party-ready main, it’s an easy go-to when you're in a hurry.

Mediterranean Tuna Pasta Salad

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
20 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 1 box of rotini pasta

  • 2 cans of tuna in water, drained

  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped

  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 cups of spinach, chopped

  • 1/4 cup feta cheese

  • Balsamic vinaigrette (store-bought or homemade)

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • 1 bell pepper, chopped (optional)

  • 2 to 3 English cucumbers, chopped (optional)

Directions

1

Prepare the Pasta

Cook the pasta al dente in salted water according to the package instructions. Drain and let cool.

2

Prepare the Veggies

Cut the tomatoes in half, chop the olives and thinly slice the red onion. Chop the spinach into bite-sized pieces. If you choose to add them, chop the bell pepper and cucumber into smaller pieces.

3

Mix and Serve

In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta, tuna, tomatoes, olives, red onion, feta cheese and spinach. Toss with the balsamic vinaigrette until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can easily customize this recipe by using different pasta shapes, vegetables or proteins.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 610; Fat = 13 grams; Protein = 29 grams

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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