1 of 3: A new technology at Sharp is giving heart specialists more options to personalize AFib treatment and help patients get the care they need. 2 of 3: The Affera system uses a single catheter so doctors can create a detailed map of the heart and identify areas that need treatment. 3 of 3: The Affera system is now available at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital. Previous slide Next slide

A racing heartbeat. Shortness of breath. Feeling unusually tired. These can all be signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm disorder that affects millions of Americans.

While some people experience few symptoms, AFib can increase the risk of serious health problems, including stroke and heart failure. Now, Sharp HealthCare is expanding AFib treatment options with new catheter ablation technology that helps heart specialists tailor care to each person's needs.

Heart rhythm specialists at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital recently performed their first procedures using the Medtronic Affera mapping and ablation system with the Sphere-9 catheter.

The technology gives doctors another way to personalize treatment for people with persistent AFib by combining detailed heart mapping and multiple treatment capabilities in a single device.

What is AFib?

Atrial fibrillation, commonly called AFib, is the most common type of irregular heart rhythm, or arrhythmia. It occurs when the heart's upper chambers beat out of rhythm, preventing the heart from pumping blood as efficiently as it should. The condition can worsen over time and is associated with an increased risk of stroke, heart failure and other serious complications.

Some people know immediately that something doesn't feel right. They may notice their heart racing or fluttering, feel unusually tired, or become short of breath. Others have few or no noticeable symptoms.

Treatment depends on the individual and may include medications or procedures to help restore and maintain a normal heart rhythm.

How does AFib catheter ablation work?

For some people with AFib, doctors may recommend a procedure called catheter ablation. During an ablation, a doctor who specializes in heart rhythm conditions, called a cardiac electrophysiologist, uses a thin, flexible tube called a catheter to reach the heart and treat the areas causing abnormal electrical signals.

The Affera system gives doctors more flexibility during this procedure. Using a single catheter, doctors can create a detailed map of the heart and identify areas that need treatment. The system can then deliver either pulsed field energy, which uses carefully controlled electrical pulses to target abnormal heart tissue, or radiofrequency energy, which uses heat to treat the tissue causing an irregular heartbeat.

Performing these steps with a single catheter can reduce procedure time and the need to switch between catheters, while allowing doctors to deliver more precise treatment and assess the results before completing the procedure.

Dr. Matthew Pugh, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, was the first Sharp doctor to perform a procedure using the new system.

"AFib can look different from one patient to the next," Dr. Pugh says. "Having different tools available allows us to choose the approach that best fits each patient's specific heart rhythm condition."

Bringing advanced heart care to San Diego

The Affera system is now available at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital, expanding access to advanced AFib treatment for patients across San Diego County.

For Dr. Pugh, offering the technology reflects a broader commitment to ensuring patients have access to the latest treatment options as heart care continues to advance.

"As AFib treatment continues to evolve, it's important that we can offer patients access to the latest options close to home," Dr. Pugh says.

Is catheter ablation right for AFib?

Not everyone with AFib needs catheter ablation. The right treatment depends on several factors, including the type of AFib, symptoms and a person's overall health.

If you experience a racing or fluttering heartbeat, unexplained fatigue or shortness of breath, talk with your doctor. They can determine whether you should be evaluated for an abnormal heart rhythm and discuss the treatment options that may be right for you.

With the addition of the Affera system, Sharp HealthCare continues to expand access to advanced heart rhythm care, giving patients more options for managing AFib close to home.

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