Are lung cancer symptoms the same for men and women?
Lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women, but fatigue may be a more common symptom of the disease in women.
Kathy Rodriguez was at home with her granddaughter, laughing at a video they were watching on her phone when she felt a pain in her abdomen. She thought she may have simply oddly twisted her body, but the feeling continued to worsen.
Kathy sought care and learned that she had a hernia and needed surgery.
Hernia surgery is typically required when the hernia causes pain, discomfort or other symptoms that affect the quality of life or pose a risk to a person’s health. Fortunately, Kathy was able to have robotic surgery, which resulted in minimal scarring, less pain and a faster recovery.
Watch the video above to learn more about Kathy’s story.
Learn more about robotic hernia surgery at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women, but fatigue may be a more common symptom of the disease in women.
The end of daylight saving time means more light in the morning but less in the evening.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.