Kathy Rodriguez was at home with her granddaughter, laughing at a video they were watching on her phone when she felt a pain in her abdomen. She thought she may have simply oddly twisted her body, but the feeling continued to worsen.

Kathy sought care and learned that she had a hernia and needed surgery.

Hernia surgery is typically required when the hernia causes pain, discomfort or other symptoms that affect the quality of life or pose a risk to a person’s health. Fortunately, Kathy was able to have robotic surgery, which resulted in minimal scarring, less pain and a faster recovery.

Watch the video above to learn more about Kathy’s story.

