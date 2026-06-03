New technology repairs a woman’s hernia (video)
A robotic surgical procedure to repair hernias allows a woman to return home to her family with minimum downtime.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Surgery
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 858-939-8399
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Surgery
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1063739134
Raed F. Manasrah, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
87 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Great bed side manner
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Manasrah was incredible through the entire process of my surgery. Very thoughtful and always with a smile.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr listened to my concerns and explained everything in detail and clearly.. I highly recommend him.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Manasrah is stellar
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raed F. Manasrah, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Raed F. Manasrah, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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