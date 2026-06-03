Provider Image
Watch video

Raed F. Manasrah, MD

4.8

87 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Surgery

619-644-6750
Fax: 858-939-8399

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Surgery

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 858-939-8399

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Surgery

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Raed F. Manasrah, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2021
Languages: Arabic

Education

Eastern Virginia Medical School: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
Eastern Virginia Medical School: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1063739134

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Raed F. Manasrah, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

87 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Great bed side manner

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Manasrah was incredible through the entire process of my surgery. Very thoughtful and always with a smile.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr listened to my concerns and explained everything in detail and clearly.. I highly recommend him.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Manasrah is stellar

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raed F. Manasrah, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Raed F. Manasrah, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.