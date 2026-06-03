About Raed F. Manasrah, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2021

Languages: Arabic

Education Eastern Virginia Medical School : Residency

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Medical School

Eastern Virginia Medical School : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Hernia repair - robotic assisted

Mastectomy

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