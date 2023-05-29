Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Raed Manasrah, MD, MPH
Age:54
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1063739134
Insurance plans accepted
Raed Manasrah, MD, MPH, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
This was our first meeting. He was very through and clear. He also set up a treatment schedule for me. I am happy and lucky for this great referral.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Manasrah is not only very knowledgeable regarding this diagnosis and the proper treatment, he showed kindness and comfort as well.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Manasrah is very professional. He is a good listener. I'm so glad he was my surgeon. I had no pain!!!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raed Manasrah, MD, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raed Manasrah, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
