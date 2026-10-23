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North County arts partnership supports wellness

By The Health News Team | October 23, 2026

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When people think about healing, they often imagine medications, procedures and compassionate care. Increasingly, however, research is highlighting another powerful contributor to well-being: art.

This is why Sharp Tri-City Medical Center and the Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) set out to develop a partnership that brings the restorative benefits of art to employees, patients and the broader North County community. The collaboration also reflects a growing understanding that health is influenced not only by physical care, but also by opportunities for connection, self-reflection and emotional renewal.

"Art can amplify healing," says Dr. Gene Ma, CEO of the Tri-City Healthcare District, the public health district that governs Sharp Tri-City’s services and facilities. "When the brain interacts with art, it releases neurotransmitters that work similarly to medication."

Research continues to point to the health benefits of engaging with art. According to the OMA, spending even a few minutes each day experiencing art and creativity may help improve overall well-being, support cognitive health and contribute to healthier aging. Creative experiences can also provide moments of calm and reflection that are increasingly valuable in today's fast-paced world.

"Not everything needs to be a medication," Dr. Ma adds.

Beneficial for patients and team members alike

The partnership includes several unique benefits designed to make art more accessible to both patients and Sharp Tri-City employees.

Patients discharged from the medical center receive complimentary tickets to the OMA, creating an opportunity to continue their healing journey beyond the hospital setting. In addition, Sharp Tri-City employees receive free admission for themselves and a guest, as well as dedicated classes, tours, discounts and more, providing creative opportunities to decompress and reconnect outside clinical environments.

“Health care workers carry such significant burdens and responsibilities in their everyday work,” Dr. Ma says. “Art has been demonstrated to have restorative effects in improving the overall wellness of employees.”

A guide to experiencing art

To maximize the wellness benefits of engaging with art, museum visitors are encouraged to approach their experience mindfully. Rather than rushing from one piece to the next, the OMA team members suggest slowing down, wandering with curiosity, and taking time to notice how artwork affects thoughts and emotions. Activities such as focused observation, mindful breathing and reflective journaling can help deepen the experience.

One simple exercise, called the "5-Minute Gaze," encourages visitors to spend several uninterrupted minutes observing a single work of art while paying attention to colors, shapes, emotions and physical sensations. Another activity invites guests to match their breathing rhythm to the movement they perceive within a painting, promoting relaxation and mindfulness.

These practices align with a growing body of evidence suggesting that creative activities can support emotional wellness by creating space for reflection, helping people process emotions, and activating the body's natural relaxation response.

“This partnership offers a unique alliance between health care and the arts, providing team members and patients meaningful connections to art and culture, especially key during recovery,” says Dr. Ma. “It also strengthens Tri-City's role as a community leader in innovative health and wellness initiatives as we continuously strive to enrich the lives of North County residents.”

Learn more about Sharp Tri-City Medical Center; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

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The Health News Team

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The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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