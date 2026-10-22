A breast cancer diagnosis can bring questions before there’s time to take it in. What happens next? Which doctors will be involved? How will all the appointments fit together?

For patients and the people who care about them, knowing where to turn can make a difference.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, the Breast Cancer Navigation Program connects people diagnosed with breast cancer with registered nurse navigators. Breast cancer navigators are registered nurses who work closely with doctors and other members of the care team. They explain what comes next and help arrange tests and appointments. Along the way, they offer something that can matter just as much: emotional support when life suddenly feels uncertain.

Their work begins after diagnosis and continues through treatment, helping patients prepare for what’s ahead and stay connected with the people caring for them.

A clearer path forward

Sharp Rees-Stealy navigators Michelle Huntley and Giselle Paula Balanza draw on their clinical knowledge to review diagnosis information, answer questions, and explain why the care team recommends certain tests or specialist visits.

Their guidance helps patients prepare for each appointment and understand how the next steps fit together. They explain what each specialist will address, what to expect from recommended tests, and how those steps relate to treatment.

“We make sure that they understand their processes and really help to set expectations,” Huntley says.

What happens after a referral?

Navigation starts after a primary care doctor discusses the breast cancer diagnosis with the patient and sends a referral to the program. The next steps depend on their diagnosis and care needs.

“Using our nursing background, we’re able to explain more specifically the reasoning as to why they need to see a specific doctor,” Balanza says.

From there, the process includes:

An introductory call

A navigator contacts the patient to review the diagnosis, discuss concerns and explain the next steps. This first conversation can last up to 60 minutes, with more time when needed.

An outline of upcoming care

The navigator explains which specialists the patient will see, why those visits are recommended, and what additional tests may be needed. The conversation also covers each doctor’s role in the patient’s care.

Help arranging appointments

Navigators schedule visits with the doctors involved in treatment and help arrange additional imaging or other tests needed before those visits. They also explain what to expect.

A written follow-up

After the initial call, patients receive a message outlining next steps and resources for additional support. Navigators remain involved as care progresses.

“Mapping it out for them helps to alleviate a lot of the anxiety,” Balanza says.

Clinical knowledge with a personal connection

Navigators bring compassion to conversations that often happen during a vulnerable time. They listen to concerns, help connect people with resources, and build relationships that continue throughout care.

“We all collectively treat them as if they were our own family members,” Huntley says.

That personal connection gives patients a familiar person to turn to as new information and questions arise. Navigators help explain updates and communicate with the treatment team. When language is a barrier, the team helps arrange language assistance so patients can take part in conversations about their care.

For families, that support can be reassuring too. The team hears from loved ones who feel more comfortable knowing someone is helping guide the patient through the next steps. Having that connection can mean one less part of the process for patients and families to figure out on their own.

A familiar source of support

Navigators also ask about challenges that may affect a patient’s care and well-being, including financial concerns, emotional stress and nutrition needs. They help connect patients with resources and follow up to make sure that support meets their needs.

Those everyday connections are an important part of the program: a familiar voice, clear guidance and someone paying attention as care moves forward.

Learn more about breast cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.