They say the human spirit is an unwavering force deep within us. It drives us forward during times of tragedy or adversity. For David Hoyt, this spirit is fueled by his deep faith. And despite facing illness and loss, he’s come out on the other side of his cancer journey grateful and stronger.

A difficult path

David was diagnosed with prostate cancer in fall of 2021. He says his wife of 40 years, Karen, has been his rock, steadfastly by his side through his diagnosis and most challenging times.

One such time was in April 2020, a year before David's diagnosis, when they lost their granddaughters, who were fatally shot in a domestic violence dispute.

“They were good kids, smart kids — twins, only fifteen,” David says. “It happened just four weeks before their 16th birthday.”

The Hoyts were still reeling from that loss when David’s brother-in-law unexpectedly died. Then, the following year, he lost his oldest sister to COVID-19, and his wife’s brother died from complications of cancer.

When he reflects on the impact of his losses and prostate cancer diagnosis, David’s response is remarkably thoughtful and positive. “I was caught off guard, but my faith got me through, and I’m doing well,” he says.

David says that he chooses to focus on spending quality time with his family. This includes his three grown children, six remaining grandchildren and two great-grandchildren — sources of immense joy for him.

“I have strong faith, and I believe we’re here for a reason,” he says. “My purpose is my family.”

Diagnosis and treatment

David was 65 at the time of his diagnosis. Though he had been postponing his regular health checkup, Karen encouraged him to make an appointment.

His doctor recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland; while small amounts are normal, elevated levels can indicate cancer. The doctor also conducted a digital exam of his prostate and detected something suspicious.

In September 2021, a biopsy confirmed that David had prostate cancer. “The pathology revealed that his cancer type was aggressive,” says Dr. Barry Uhl, a Sharp Community Medical Group board-certified oncologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where David received treatment.

After careful consideration, David opted for robotic surgery using the da Vinci® Surgical System. This advanced robotic system provides enhanced vision, control and precision for prostate surgeries.

“David’s PSA after surgery was initially undetectable but later rose to 0.5,” Dr. Uhl says.

Additional imaging tests were conducted to determine whether the cancer had spread or remained localized, which revealed a positive pelvic lymph node. As a result, David began hormone therapy in early 2024.

“He’s still undergoing hormone therapy,” says Dr. Uhl. “He also received precision salvage IMRT radiation therapy with our Radixact system.”

IMRT stands for intensity-modulated radiation therapy, one of the most advanced radiation technology systems. It precisely targets tumors while sparing healthy tissue in the surrounding area. Sharp Grossmont has the only Radixact machine in the San Diego region.

Not out of the woods yet, but grateful

David is currently continuing his treatment with hormone therapy. When completed, follow-up tests will determine if he is cancer-free.

“I feel pretty good,” David says. “I’m taking Lupron, which has some side effects, but it’s a small price to pay.” Lupron is a brand of leuprorelin, a medication that decreases testosterone production, which can fuel prostate cancer.

Through it all, David and Karen are grateful for their care at Sharp Grossmont’s David & Donna Long Cancer Center. “Everyone was great, always friendly and on top of things, from Dr. Uhl to the center’s nurses, technicians and front office staff — even the physicist!” David says.

The couple is also thankful that David went for a checkup.

“I would have never known I had cancer, and early detection is important,” David says. “It might not have been caught in time. I had a lot of people praying for me.”

Despite everything, David’s faith and perpetual human spirit remain strong. “We used to do a lot with the twins — kayaking, scuba diving, outdoor recreation,” he says.

He’s hoping to return to these activities soon.

Learn more about prostate cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.