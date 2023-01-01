About Barry Uhl, MD

My goal is to provide you with information about your diagnosis and treatment options to help you through this challenging time. I provide in-depth consultations and state-of-the-art technology to provide you with the best chance of cure with minimal side effects.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Fellowship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

University of Nebraska : Medical School

University of Nebraska : Internship



