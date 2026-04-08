Prostate cancer patient keeps the faith
Even after losing family members and receiving a cancer diagnosis, David Hoyt remained positive and grateful for his faith and family.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My goal is to provide you with information about your diagnosis and treatment options to help you through this challenging time. I provide in-depth consultations and state-of-the-art technology to provide you with the best chance of cure with minimal side effects.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1811936693
Barry M. Uhl, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
5.0
39 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Uhl is awesome as usual.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. & staff did not hurry me. I did not feel hurried.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
I felt so lucky to have this doctor treating me. Explained everything so I could understand what was going on, and a way forward.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
I enjoy meeting with Dr. Uhl.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry M. Uhl, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry M. Uhl, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Barry M. Uhl, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Even after losing family members and receiving a cancer diagnosis, David Hoyt remained positive and grateful for his faith and family.
John McKee found out he had prostate cancer while relocating from Colorado to California. With treatment behind him, he feels lucky to have found Sharp.
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