Barry Uhl, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Barry Uhl, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Barry Uhl, MD
My goal is to provide you with information about your diagnosis and treatment options to help you through this challenging time. I provide in-depth consultations and state-of-the-art technology to provide you with the best chance of cure with minimal side effects.
Age:55
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Nebraska:Medical School
University of Nebraska:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Brachytherapy
- Breast cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Endometrial cancer
- Head and neck cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Image-guided radiation therapy
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Prostate seed implanting
- Radiation therapy
- SAVI® radiation therapy
- Second opinions
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811936693
Insurance plans accepted
Barry Uhl, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Barry Uhl, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Uhl, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Barry Uhl, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Uhl, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.