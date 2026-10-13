Living a peaceful life in Long Beach, California, Gregory Worth, 63, says words cannot fully express his gratitude for the gift he was given 31 years ago. He received a life-saving kidney transplant when he was 32 years old. “Before the transplant, I felt like death walking,” he says.

When he was just 6 years old, Worth began experiencing various health complications from diabetes. Diabetes can damage kidneys and lead to kidney failure, especially when it is not well controlled.

Worth says the health complications took their toll on his body in multiple ways. He experienced vision loss and is now legally blind. He also had a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg.

Because of the damage to his kidneys, Worth spent more than three years on dialysis — a treatment that removes waste and excess fluid from the body when the kidneys cannot do so on their own. Dialysis can be disruptive to daily life because the treatment lasts several hours and is typically done three times a week.

A perfect match

One phone call changed everything. “My doctor had said I only had a few weeks left. Then I got the call, and I was absolutely ecstatic!” says Worth.

The day after receiving a call for kidney transplant surgery, he traveled to Sharp Memorial Hospital. “My experience at Sharp was top notch. Everyone made sure that I was comfortable and had all the information I needed,” says Worth.

He received his kidney from a deceased donor who died in a motor vehicle accident and was a registered donor — as well as a perfect match. “My donor has given me 31 years of extended life. You can’t overvalue that,” says Worth.

On average, a kidney transplant from a deceased donor lasts about 8 to 12 years, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The past 31 years make Worth’s success story even more remarkable.

Life after transplant surgery

Worth says the first days of recovery were difficult, but he felt grateful. “My body felt better even though I had just gone through surgery,” says Worth. “I was using a walker to get around initially, but I was feeling good. I felt such a sense of liberty. I could enjoy simple things like drinking a glass of milk,” says Worth.

People with low kidney function may need to limit how much dairy they consume. Kidneys may struggle to filter out excess nutrients from dairy, which can raise the risk of further damage.

What Worth did not expect after his transplant was the emotional impact. “You’re getting a golden ticket. Be prepared for the emotional upheaval,” he advises transplant recipients. “I was given the gift of life because someone else decided to be a donor.”

After his transplant, Worth returned to school and later worked in the space and audiovisual industries. Reflecting on his transplant more than three decades later, he credits his loved ones for his successful outcome. “Having a good support network cannot be overstated. My dad drove me to my appointments. My grandma, my wife Molly and friends took me for my follow-up visits. Having that support was everything,” says Worth.

‘Don’t give up’

Today, Worth says he is feeling good and his kidneys are doing well. “My labs look great, I’m urinating well, my doctors are happy. It’s pretty amazing,” he says.

It may take years for someone to receive a kidney transplant. Once someone is on the waiting list, they may have to wait three to five years to receive a transplant, or even longer in some parts of the United States, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

Worth says his faith helped him cope while he was on the wait list. He shares words of encouragement for people who are waiting for that life-saving phone call he received 31 years ago.

“Don’t give up,” he says. “There are donors who are willing to share what they have to extend your life. Don’t give up on the system, and don’t give up on yourself. We are resilient creatures.”

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