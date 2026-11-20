When people think about lung cancer, they often think about smoking. So, if you’ve never smoked, you might assume you’re not at risk.

But people who have never smoked can and do develop lung cancer.

“Smoking is still the biggest risk factor, but about 10% to 20% of lung cancers in the U.S. happen in people who never smoked,” says Dr. Roland El Ghazal, a pulmonologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s much more common than most people think.”

Lung cancer risk factors for nonsmokers

Smoking is strongly linked to lung cancer, but people who have never smoked can have other risk factors.

Exposure to radon, secondhand smoke and air pollution can increase the risk of developing the disease. Workplace exposure to substances such as asbestos, diesel exhaust and silica can also play a role.

“Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that comes up from the soil, and it’s the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked,” Dr. El Ghazal says. “Most radon exposure happens inside buildings, and the best way to know if you are being exposed is to have testing done at that specific location.”

Family history can also increase risk. But for some people, there is no clear explanation for why lung cancer develops. “In many patients, we can’t find a clear cause,” Dr. El Ghazal says.

Lung cancer symptoms to know

Lung cancer symptoms are the same whether you’ve smoked or not. They can include:

A cough that doesn’t go away

Coughing up blood

Chest pain

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Unexplained weight loss

Ongoing fatigue

“If a cough or other breathing symptoms last more than a few weeks, or if you ever cough up blood, see your doctor,” Dr. El Ghazal says. “Don’t assume it can’t be lung cancer just because you never smoked.”

Because lung cancer is so closely associated with smoking, a diagnosis can come as an even greater surprise to someone who has never smoked. Some people may also face stigma related to the disease.

“Many of my patients say, ‘But I never smoked,’ and some also feel the stigma that comes with this disease,” Dr. El Ghazal says. “Not smoking lowers your risk a lot, but it doesn’t eliminate it, and no one deserves to be blamed for this diagnosis.”

How lung cancer can differ in nonsmokers

Lung cancers that develop in people who have never smoked can have different characteristics than those diagnosed in people with a history of smoking.

Adenocarcinoma, which begins in cells that make substances such as mucus, accounts for about 60% to 70% of lung cancers diagnosed in people who have never smoked. This type of lung cancer is more common in women and younger adults and is more likely to be linked to certain gene changes, Dr. El Ghazal says.

These gene changes can also influence treatment. Doctors can test cancer cells for certain genes or proteins that may help determine which treatments are most likely to work, a process known as biomarker testing.

“Many of these patients can take medications that work very well and are designed to target specific changes in their cancer cells, sometimes instead of or in addition to chemotherapy,” Dr. El Ghazal says.

Should nonsmokers get screened for lung cancer?

Lung cancer screening is not routinely recommended for people who have never smoked. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans for people who meet all of the following criteria:

Have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history (A pack year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, a person could have a 20 pack-year history by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.)

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years

Are between 50 and 80 years old

While never smoking significantly reduces your risk of lung cancer, it doesn’t eliminate it. Understanding your risk factors and knowing what symptoms to watch for can help you stay informed about your lung health.

As Dr. El Ghazal says, “Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.”

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