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San Diegan gets revolutionary liver cancer treatment (video)

By The Health News Team | April 7, 2026

Sean Thomas has dealt with liver issues ever since contracting hepatitis C from a blood transfusion as a baby. As an adult, it led to cirrhosis, a condition marked by scarring of the liver. A few years after that diagnosis, it was discovered that he had developed liver cancer.

Fortunately for Sean, he was a candidate for a brand new treatment called histotripsy. Sharp Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in San Diego County to offer it. Histotripsy is a non-invasive procedure that uses ultrasound energy to destroy liver cancer cells without surgery.

“To be one of the first people that got the procedure — I feel like it’s groundbreaking and could lead to even greater discoveries,” Sean says.

The outpatient procedure lasted about an hour, and Sean was back home by early afternoon the same day. Histotripsy is currently available for some qualifying patients with liver tumors, but it may soon become available for other forms of cancer.

Watch the above video to learn more about Sean and how histotripsy changed his life.

Learn more about histotripsy; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Hamed Aryafar

Dr. Hamed Aryafar

Contributor

Dr. Hamed Aryafar is a board-certified interventional radiologist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

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