Bo Bucklew has worked hard to overcome physical challenges. However, the Coronado resident also recognizes the impact that expert medical care has had on his life.

From almost losing his leg as a child to needing joint replacements and physical therapy as an adult, dedicated caregivers have helped keep Bo active and thriving.

At age 10, while Bo was living at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, his leg was almost amputated due to a severe staph infection. Walter Reed Army Medical Center doctors helped save his leg, but Bo endured an arduous yearlong hospital stay. What’s more, one of his legs grew an inch and a half longer than the other, which led to pelvic tilt, scoliosis and back and knee pain throughout his life.

Despite these challenges, Bo remained positive. The extensive physical and water therapy he received during his childhood hospital stay helped him become a championship swimmer and instilled a passion for staying active.

A new life on Coronado Island

Bo moved to Coronado in 1968 with his brother, a Navy SEAL. He actively pursued outdoor hobbies, including sailing, diving, skiing, kayaking, cycling and surfing. He has visited Sharp Coronado Hospital many times for care, witnessing the hospital’s growth over the years, and consistently praises the staff for the high-quality care he receives.

“You cannot beat the experience at Sharp Coronado,” says Bo, now 75. “The ambience and environment are welcoming and calming from the moment you walk in the door. The care and service set Sharp Coronado apart from other hospitals.”

Five years ago, Bo learned he needed knee replacements and sought treatment from Dr. Joseph Jankiewicz, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy affiliated with Sharp Coronado. Bo’s right knee was replaced first, followed by his left knee. One month later, he was cleared to ride a stationary bike. Since then, Bo has ridden hundreds of miles.

“I feel a million times better after treatment from Dr. Jankiewicz,” says Bo. “He is knowledgeable and personable, explaining everything along the way.”

Dr. Jankiewicz was happy he could help Bo on his journey. “It's wonderful to know you can impact someone's life in such a positive way,” he says. “This would be impossible to do without the efforts of an outstanding team at Sharp Coronado Hospital.”

Bo says his attentive physical therapy team at Sharp Coronado’s Sewall Healthy Living Center has been a tremendous support — demonstrating expertise and compassionate encouragement. They also set him up with an app for home exercises, stretches and progress tracking.

Honoring the caregiver who helped him heal

Recently, Bo recognized his rehabilitation care team and Dr. Jankiewicz with a Guardian Angel Award. This award allows patients to honor caregivers who made a difference in their care while also supporting Sharp HealthCare.

After undergoing knee replacement surgery, Bo Bucklew honored his surgeon, Dr. Joseph Jankiewicz, with a Guardian Angel Award.

Bo encourages others facing surgery to be patient and resilient, reminding them to follow guidance from their doctors and physical therapists for the best outcomes.

“My body is God’s masterpiece,” he says. “I am responsible for caring for it to the best of my ability.”

Thanks to the compassionate and dedicated care Bo received from the doctors and staff at Sharp Coronado, he looks forward to many more active and fulfilling years.

Learn more about orthopedics; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.