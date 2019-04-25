The Center for Health Management at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers now offers four wellness classes to the public, for free.

“Our goal is to help San Diegans live healthy lives, and we believe providing these wellness classes for free is a great step in that direction,” says Kelly Young, manager of the Center for Health Management.

She says the classes focus on the issues that can enhance a person’s health the most: improving diet and lifestyle, managing stress, and giving up tobacco.

The four free wellness classes offered:

New Weigh Program

Emphasizing education and behavioral skill development, this program lets you choose between eating your own foods or including meal replacement products for additional structure. The program includes weekly meetings and weigh-ins for 10 weeks. (The average weight loss is 1.5 pounds per week for men and women.)

Healthy Hearts

This two-session series will teach you healthy lifestyle skills for grocery shopping, dining out and more. Additionally, you’ll learn how to recognize and eliminate controllable risk factors to help prevent heart disease.

Stress Management: Coping With Life

This 75-minute class teaches you how to better identify your source of stress and use more productive coping skills to promote well-being.

Tobacco Cessation: Second Breath

This six-session, small group program will guide you through the process of becoming tobacco-free by addressing both the habit and the addiction components of tobacco and nicotine. You’ll receive mid-week telephone support and follow-up for up to one year after completing the program.

For a complete list of classes and to register, visit sharp.com/wellness.

For the news media: To learn more about Sharp Rees-Stealy’s free health and wellness classes for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.