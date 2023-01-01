About Seemal Mumtaz, MD

I chose to pursue medicine for the opportunity to serve humanity. I provide quality care with empathy and compassion, and involve my patients in the decision-making process surrounding their health. I enjoy reading, hiking, yoga and interacting with people from other professions when I am not working.

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hindi , Urdu

