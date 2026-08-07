A second chance after a life-saving heart transplant
When one man’s heart unexpectedly failed, the teams at Sharp helped guide him through an emotional journey of survival, healing and hope.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista
345 F St.
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2634
Get directions
CVTS Medical Group, La Mesa
8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
Get directions
619-421-1111
Fax: 619-421-1504
I chose to pursue medicine for the opportunity to serve humanity. I provide quality care with empathy and compassion, and involve my patients in the decision-making process surrounding their health. I enjoy reading, hiking, yoga and interacting with people from other professions when I am not working.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1528264660
Seemal Mumtaz, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seemal Mumtaz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Seemal Mumtaz, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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