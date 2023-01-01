Provider Image

Seemal Mumtaz, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. CVTS Medical Group, Inc.
    345 F St
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-421-1111

About Seemal Mumtaz, MD

I chose to pursue medicine for the opportunity to serve humanity. I provide quality care with empathy and compassion, and involve my patients in the decision-making process surrounding their health. I enjoy reading, hiking, yoga and interacting with people from other professions when I am not working.
Age:
 41
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Hindi, Urdu
NPI
1528264660

Seemal Mumtaz, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

