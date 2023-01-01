Seemal Mumtaz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Seemal Mumtaz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
CVTS Medical Group, Inc.345 F St
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Seemal Mumtaz, MD
I chose to pursue medicine for the opportunity to serve humanity. I provide quality care with empathy and compassion, and involve my patients in the decision-making process surrounding their health. I enjoy reading, hiking, yoga and interacting with people from other professions when I am not working.
Age:41
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi, Urdu
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Arrhythmia
- Atrial septal defect (ASD)
- Bicuspid valve repair and replacement
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Coronary artery bypass grafting - high risk
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Heart valve surgery
- High-risk coronary bypass
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- MAZE surgery
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Septal defect repair
- Thoracic surgery
- Thoracotomy
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
- VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery)
- Ventricular septal defect (VSD)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528264660
Insurance plans accepted
Seemal Mumtaz, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Seemal Mumtaz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seemal Mumtaz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Seemal Mumtaz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seemal Mumtaz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.