Chicken soup may be good for the soul but it also has benefits for the body. Along with being a belly warmer, chicken soup is a common go-to for those facing the flu and a meal many dietitians recommend.
According to Holly Moyer, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management, chicken soup can help you maintain adequate fluids and provide sustenance when you’re sick. However, it is important to stay mindful of the sodium content.
“A diet high in sodium can raise your risk for high blood pressure," Moyer says. “This puts pressure on your heart and as a result, can increase your risk for heart disease."
This recipe uses low-sodium bone broth, a flavorful option for both moisture and extra protein without high levels of sodium. Bone broth — as opposed to regular store-bought chicken broth — provides more protein and glycine, an amino acid rich in collagen production, for added health benefits. The soup is also packed with high-protein chicken and plenty of micronutrient-rich vegetables.
5 stalks celery, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
3 large carrots, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
2 large sprigs dill, plus 1/4 cup chopped dill fronds and whole fronds, for serving
2 large sprigs thyme
1 bay leaf
1/4 small onion, peeled with root end intact
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 6 thighs)
8 cups low-sodium chicken bone broth
2 cups cooked brown rice
1 to 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a slow cooker, toss the celery and carrots together. Add the dill sprigs, thyme, bay leaf, onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Rub the chicken thighs all over, including under the skin, with 1 teaspoon salt total and place them on top of the vegetables. Add the bone broth. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.
After 15 minutes, turn off the slow cooker and remove the dill and thyme stems and the bay leaf. Add the shredded chicken and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Taste and add more lemon juice and salt as needed. Stir in a good amount of pepper and the chopped dill. Serve hot, topped with whole dill fronds.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Holly Moyer is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.
