Chicken soup may be good for the soul but it also has benefits for the body. Along with being a belly warmer, chicken soup is a common go-to for those facing the flu and a meal many dietitians recommend.

According to Holly Moyer, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management, chicken soup can help you maintain adequate fluids and provide sustenance when you’re sick. However, it is important to stay mindful of the sodium content.

“A diet high in sodium can raise your risk for high blood pressure," Moyer says. “This puts pressure on your heart and as a result, can increase your risk for heart disease."

This recipe uses low-sodium bone broth, a flavorful option for both moisture and extra protein without high levels of sodium. Bone broth — as opposed to regular store-bought chicken broth — provides more protein and glycine, an amino acid rich in collagen production, for added health benefits. The soup is also packed with high-protein chicken and plenty of micronutrient-rich vegetables.