Stress touches nearly everyone. In fact, 45% of people in the U.S. report feeling stressed at least once a week, according to a recent survey.

While stress is a normal part of life, mental health experts say the real issue isn’t stress itself — it’s the lack of recovery from it.

“We’re all going to feel stress,” Haley Grupe, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, says. “The problem comes when we don’t give our bodies and minds a chance to recover.”

According to Grupe, stress often gets a bad reputation. However, in small doses, it can actually be helpful. It sharpens focus, motivates action and helps us respond to challenges. Grupe likens it to a pendulum swing.

“A little bit of stress is good — it’s a challenge,” she says. “But we also need to hit the brake pedal and swing back toward rest and relaxation.”

Without that balance, stress can become chronic and worsen both physical and mental health. Stress, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, can contribute to sleep problems, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression and chronic conditions, such as heart disease.

The power of recovery

Grupe points out that animals can literally “shake off” stress after a threat — for example, a gazelle will shake after escaping a predator. While humans feel the same “fight-or-flight” response as animals, they often struggle to release it.

Recovery, Grupe emphasizes, must be intentional and proactive. That means building in moments throughout the day that help calm the nervous system and release built-up tension.

Some effective strategies include:

Breathing techniques, such as box breathing — slowly tracing a box in your mind as you inhale, hold, exhale and hold again — to slow the stress response

Grounding through the five senses — focusing on what you can see, hear, touch, smell and taste in the present moment

Physical movement, which helps release stored stress hormones

Fake it until you make it

When stress feels overwhelming, Grupe encourages people to lean into connection and moments of joy — even if it feels forced.

“This could look like intentional laughter, going to a movie, trying a new experience, or spending time with friends when your instinct is to isolate,” she says. “It helps interrupt those stress-driven neural pathways.”

Research supports this approach. Positive social connections and enjoyable activities are associated with lower stress levels and improved emotional well-being, according to the CDC.

When to get help

It’s essential to recognize when stress might be affecting your overall well-being. If stress begins to interfere with sleep, work or relationships — or leads to panic attacks or emergency room visits — it may signal a mental health crisis.

“That’s the time to seek professional help,” Grupe says. “You may need focused support, new coping skills or time to reset.”

While stress is a part of life, Grupe says that with awareness, recovery and support, it doesn’t have to take over. She encourages taking small, intentional steps toward balance, resilience and well-being.

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