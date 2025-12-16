Getting older often means that our bodies will undergo changes that can affect our daily life — one of them being how well we sleep.

While some older adults may continue to enjoy quality sleep well into their golden years, others may struggle to get a good night’s sleep. If you’re one of them, Dr. Pegah Mashayekhi, a board-certified sleep medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital, shares information that may help you.

How age affects sleep

As we age, our brain’s structure changes, which can affect how well we fall and stay asleep. “Our brain contains neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that help our brain cells communicate with one another. Age-related changes of these neurotransmitters affect our sleep-wake transitions, which may make it more difficult to get a good night’s sleep,” says Dr. Mashayekhi.

This sleep-wake cycle, known as our circadian rhythm, can be thought of as our body’s “internal clock.” This clock regulates sleep-wake patterns, hormone production and other bodily functions.

Our body’s “internal clock” can become out of sync as we get older. This may be due to various reasons, such as the brain’s “main clock” not working well, less light reaching parts of the brain that control sleep, or smaller “internal clocks” in different organs becoming disrupted.

“As a result, we may find ourselves sleeping earlier or waking up earlier than usual, an observance commonly seen in older adults,” says Dr. Mashayekhi.

Additionally, older adults may experience disruptive sleep due to natural changes in their sleep cycle. For instance, in their senior years, they may find themselves in lighter stages of sleep rather than deeper stages of sleep. This may lead to waking up more often during the night or having less restful sleep.

Health and medical issues may also contribute to changes in sleep as people age. Problems that may make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep include:

Pain and discomfort

Frequent urination at night

Menopause

Obstructive sleep apnea

Restless leg syndrome

Anxiety or depression

Talk with your doctor if you feel that certain medical issues may be affecting your sleep quality.

5 tips for better sleep

Dr. Mashayekhi offers the following 5 healthy habits for a better night’s sleep:

1 Have a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to keep your circadian rhythm in check. If you have trouble falling asleep, only go to bed when sleepy and have the same wake time every morning. 2 Have a relaxing bedtime routine. Dim the lights to reduce bright light, then ease into bedtime with relaxing activities. This can include reading, meditation, stretching, taking a warm bath or listening to calming music. 3 Reduce screentime before bed. If possible, keep your bedroom screen-free. This includes not watching television or scrolling on your smartphone, laptop or tablet. Engaging in digital activities before bed can overstimulate your brain, making it harder to fall asleep. Also, screens emit blue light that can mimic daylight. Blue light can trick your brain into thinking it is daytime, preventing it from producing hormones like melatonin that help regulate sleep. 4 Limit substances. Consuming caffeine or alcohol or using tobacco products before bedtime can make it more difficult for your body to fall asleep. Try to quit smoking. And if you enjoy a glass of wine or beer with dinner, eat and drink at least four hours before bedtime. 5 Get active. Regular exercise can improve sleep quality. According to a study, older adults who engage in moderate- or high-intensity exercise report better sleep quality, including faster sleep onset. If you exercise, try to do so earlier in the day, rather than right before bedtime.

