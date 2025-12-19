As winter sets in, health experts are sounding the alarm about a rise in norovirus cases, driven by a newer subvariant of the Norwalk virus. According to Dr. Danielle Wickman, an emergency room doctor at Sharp Memorial Hospital, the surge could make this season particularly challenging for patients and caregivers alike.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that inflames the gastrointestinal system, leading to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea. It is often referred to as the “stomach flu” — though norovirus is not related to influenza — and some have also taken to calling it the “winter vomiting disease.”

Regardless of what it’s called, its ability to spread quickly and cause severe discomfort makes it a virus everyone hopes to avoid.

Highly contagious — always unpleasant

Although most people recover from norovirus within two to three days, those 24 to 72 hours can be miserable, Dr. Wickman warns. What’s more, older adults, small children and people with compromised immune systems could experience severe illness.

“We’ve noticed that the cases are definitely coming up in numbers,” Dr. Wickman says. “Even though we are in San Diego and have beautiful, warm weather here, the virus can still thrive and live on surfaces for a long time.”

The extended survival duration makes norovirus easy to pick up in homes, schools and workplaces — wherever people gather or pass through. Additionally, people who travel via public transportation increase their risk of exposure to the virus due to the proximity to others and several shared surfaces, such as door handles, stair or escalator handrails, and seatbelt buckles.

Stopping the spread

Norovirus spreads primarily through contact with contaminated surfaces or direct exposure to vomit or fecal matter (poop) from an infected person. Because it’s so resilient, even a small amount of the virus can cause infection. Norovirus can also be transmitted by consuming tainted food or water.

While Dr. Wickman admits that there’s no foolproof way to completely avoid norovirus, prevention starts with good hygiene. “Clean, clean, clean,” she says.

She also recommends you:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer is less effective — and often doesn’t work — against norovirus.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, with a solution that contains bleach.

Avoid close contact with anyone who is showing symptoms of illness.

If you get sick, Dr. Wickman says it’s essential to stay home and isolate while you are having symptoms and for at least 48 hours after the symptoms resolve to prevent spreading the virus. Rest, stay hydrated to avoid dehydration, and seek medical care if your symptoms don’t improve or you can’t keep food or liquids down.

Learn more about family medicine; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.