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Sharp DISC Surgery Center Carlsbad offers advanced spine, orthopedic and pain management services, including artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion and endoscopic spine surgery. The center provides world-class care in a convenient outpatient setting to patients in the North County region of San Diego.
Sharp DISC Surgery Center Carlsbad is a 12,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center that combines advanced technology, surgical expertise and a patient-centered experience. The facility features three state-of-the-art operating suites equipped with advanced imaging, navigation systems and robot-assisted technology, making complex spine and orthopedic procedures that were once only available in major hospitals more accessible closer to home.
Sharp DISC Surgery Center Carlsbad is designed to provide a stress-free, patient-centered experience with a calm, luxurious environment. Through our concierge-style approach, you'll receive individualized support from your initial consultation through recovery.
At Sharp DISC Surgery Center Carlsbad, you'll recover in a private room designed for your comfort. Our dedicated, highly trained nursing staff will provide the personalized attention you need, ensuring you and your loved ones are informed and supported throughout your recovery journey.