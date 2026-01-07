Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Helping moms and babies thrive
Every pregnancy is unique. If you’re caring for a patient with a high‑risk pregnancy — whether due to multiples, chronic conditions or other factors — we’re here to support them with compassion and expertise, ensuring the best possible care for both mom and baby.
We use advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment to perform a range of diagnostic services, including amniocentesis, DNA gene probe testing and ultrasound imaging to monitor growth and development. Our team collaborates with leading pediatric specialists to provide comprehensive, coordinated care.
Frequently asked questions
Our perinatology team
We diagnose and treat risks, including:
Fetal growth concerns
Birth defects
Gestational diabetes
Hypertension (high blood pressure)
Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets, etc.)
Pregnancy over age 35
Preeclampsia
Previous pregnancy loss
Seizure disorders
Maternal-fetal medicine locations
We offer maternal-fetal medicine services at several locations across San Diego and into Riverside County.