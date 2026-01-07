Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Helping moms and babies thrive

Every pregnancy is unique. If you’re caring for a patient with a high‑risk pregnancy — whether due to multiples, chronic conditions or other factors — we’re here to support them with compassion and expertise, ensuring the best possible care for both mom and baby.

We use advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment to perform a range of diagnostic services, including amniocentesis, DNA gene probe testing and ultrasound imaging to monitor growth and development. Our team collaborates with leading pediatric specialists to provide comprehensive, coordinated care.

Frequently asked questions

Our perinatology team

We diagnose and treat risks, including:

  • Fetal growth concerns

  • Birth defects

  • Gestational diabetes

  • Hypertension (high blood pressure)

  • Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets, etc.)

  • Pregnancy over age 35

  • Preeclampsia

  • Preterm labor

  • Previous pregnancy loss

  • Seizure disorders

Maternal-fetal medicine locations

We offer maternal-fetal medicine services at several locations across San Diego and into Riverside County.