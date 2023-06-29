Breast cancer diagnosis and treatment guide

Breast cancer classes and support groups
Free classes and support groups for patients with breast cancer, their family and friends.
At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. Our expert caregivers work together with you to approach your care in the best possible way. This team includes:
Surgeons — perform procedures to remove cancerous tumors, tissues and organs
Plastic/reconstructive surgeons — restore areas of the body affected by cancer
Medical oncologists — help diagnose, treat and prevent cancer with medical treatments, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy
Radiation oncologists — specialize in using radiation therapy to treat cancer
The links below provide additional information about your diagnosis and treatment plan. Speak with your care team about any questions you may have. You can also visit our resources for cancer patients to learn more.
