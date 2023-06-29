Breast cancer diagnosis and treatment guide

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. Our expert caregivers work together with you to approach your care in the best possible way. This team includes:

Surgeons — perform procedures to remove cancerous tumors, tissues and organs

Plastic/reconstructive surgeons — restore areas of the body affected by cancer

Medical oncologists — help diagnose, treat and prevent cancer with medical treatments, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy

Radiation oncologists — specialize in using radiation therapy to treat cancer

Cancer patient navigators

Oncology social workers

Oncology dietitians

Genetics counselors

Oncology rehab therapists

The links below provide additional information about your diagnosis and treatment plan. Speak with your care team about any questions you may have. You can also visit our resources for cancer patients to learn more.