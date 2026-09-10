Essential Package
$
Foundation for your personalized wellness plan:
Sleep study
Specialized blood work
Whole-body MRI (head, chest, abdomen, pelvis)
Echocardiogram
Electrocardiogram
Stress management
Integrative therapies
We're committed to helping you maintain your health, energy and independence as you age. Through our longevity care program, you'll receive personalized support to help you achieve your long-term wellness goals.
You eat right, exercise and have a positive outlook on life. But have you ever wondered if there is more you can do to live well into your 80s, 90s or perhaps beyond?
As San Diego's trusted health care provider, we combine advanced medical technology with holistic wellness to help you live longer, better while staying healthy, independent and thriving as you age.
Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic has experts certified in longevity medicine who will help you extend, not only your lifespan, but your health span. They will work with you to develop a personalized, data-driven plan so that you can live with greater energy, clarity and confidence at every age and stage of life.
With our program, you will have access to:
Advanced diagnostic screening tools identifying early indicators of disease to support long-term health and longevity
Genetic testing and specialized blood work
Using insights from these tools, our experts will design a wellness plan that fits your unique health profile, including:
Personalized integrative therapies
Clinical nutritional and sleep guidance
Personal training and accountability coaching
Choose from three longevity care packages. Each package includes an initial consultation and follow-up visits with our longevity care experts. All packages also include nutrition planning, personal training and health coaching sessions.
Essential Package: A fundamental starting point for clients who want an overall wellness plan
Optimal Package: Added features to dive deeper into your health profile and boost training regimen
Elite Package: The most comprehensive plan featuring expanded insights into overall health through genetic testing
$
Foundation for your personalized wellness plan:
Sleep study
Specialized blood work
Whole-body MRI (head, chest, abdomen, pelvis)
Echocardiogram
Electrocardiogram
Stress management
Integrative therapies
$$
All items in the Essential Package, plus:
DEXA scan
CT scan of the lungs and heart
Annual membership to our on-site gym
$$$
All items in the Optimal Package, plus:
Genetic testing for polygenetic and single-gene risk
Invest in your health and build a future focused on strength, vitality, continued independence and well-being. To get started, please call 619-522-7118.
The science of the blue zones, areas in the world where people live longer-than-average lives, is no fad, Dr. Teresa Hardisty says.
A new study shows that lifespan is continuing to increase, but the extra time isn’t always lived in good health.
Strength training is a good way to prevent the weakness and frailty that can come with age — and to help you live a longer, healthier life.