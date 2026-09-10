A longer, healthier life starts here

You eat right, exercise and have a positive outlook on life. But have you ever wondered if there is more you can do to live well into your 80s, 90s or perhaps beyond?



As San Diego's trusted health care provider, we combine advanced medical technology with holistic wellness to help you live longer, better while staying healthy, independent and thriving as you age.

Feeling your best at every age

Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic has experts certified in longevity medicine who will help you extend, not only your lifespan, but your health span. They will work with you to develop a personalized, data-driven plan so that you can live with greater energy, clarity and confidence at every age and stage of life.



With our program, you will have access to:

Advanced diagnostic screening tools identifying early indicators of disease to support long-term health and longevity

Genetic testing and specialized blood work

Using insights from these tools, our experts will design a wellness plan that fits your unique health profile, including: