When it comes to living longer, there are two things to take into consideration: lifespan and health span.

Lifespan is the number of years that you have lived since birth, while health span is the period of your life lived without any major chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

“As we age, there is an accumulation of damage to our cells and organs, leading to a decline in our physical and mental capabilities,” says Dr. Suhail Zavaro, medical director of Longevity Health Services at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy at birth in the United States is about 79 years – this is lower than many other developed countries. In terms of health span, the average American’s is 63 years.

“My hope is that people not only live longer, but also disease-free as they age,” says Dr. Zavaro. “Being healthy will allow us to remain independent and enjoy more time with our loved ones.”

Living not just longer, but better

Longevity medicine is focused on closing the gap between lifespan and health span. This can allow a person to live the last 10 to 15 years of their life healthy and independent.

“In the past we thought that longevity was mostly due to good genes,” adds Dr. Zavaro. “However, recent research shows that 75% or more of longevity variance is due to nongenetic factors, specifically, lifestyle and environment.”

5 ways to live longer

In a landmark study published in the medical journal Circulation, researchers identified 5 low-risk lifestyle behaviors that can dramatically extend lifespan:

1 Don't smoke. Smoking is a leading cause of heart disease, cancer and lung disease. Even smoking a few cigarettes a day is associated with an increased risk of stroke and heart attacks. “The benefits of quitting occur almost immediately and increase over time,” says Dr. Zavaro. “After one year of quitting, the risk for disease falls to 50%. After 15 years, the risk equals that of a nonsmoker.” 2 Exercise regularly. Regular exercise remains the single most effective anti-aging intervention available. Exercise can help manage weight, decrease high blood pressure, and improve cognitive function, bone density, muscle mass, sleep, anxiety and mood. “The more you exercise, the longer you live,” says Dr. Zavaro. The American Heart Association recommends: A minimum of 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week of moderate-intensity physical activity or

15 minutes a day, 5 days a week of vigorous physical activity. In addition to aerobic exercises that are good for your heart, resistance exercises are ideal for strengthening muscles. And exercises focused on balance can help minimize the risk of falls. Dr. Zavaro recommends doing resistance and balance exercises twice a week. 3 Eat a healthy diet. Making healthier food choices can lower heart disease risk by 30% and death by 20%. “The healthiest diet is the Mediterranean diet,” says Dr. Zavaro. “It consists mainly of fruits, vegetables, whole-grain bread, legumes, nuts, seeds, fish, chicken and turkey, olive oil and small to moderate amounts of alcohol.” It is also important to minimize or avoid “bad” foods, such as processed and ultra-processed foods, sweetened beverages, white bread, white rice, red meat, saturated fats and trans fats. “Processed and ultra-processed foods induce chronic inflammation, lipids abnormalities and insulin resistance,” says Dr. Zavaro. Moreover, they increase the risk of cardiovascular death, metabolic syndrome, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and dementia. 4 Maintain a normal weight. Being severely overweight can significantly impact longevity. There are several ways to manage obesity, including calorie restriction, diet restriction or time restriction (for example, practicing intermittent fasting). When lifestyle interventions fall short, GLP-1 receptor agonists offer potent nonsurgical options that have drastically reduced the need for bariatric surgery. 5 Minimize alcohol consumption. Minimizing alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of liver inflammation and liver diseases, as well as lower blood pressure and cancer risk, and protect your cells from damage. Along with these tips, Dr. Zavaro suggests additional ways to increase your lifespan and health span: Get routine vaccinations

Incorporate social activity into your life

Increase optimism by practicing gratitude

Sleep 7 to 8 hours a night

Practice stress management

Stay hydrated

“There are different techniques and products that claim to improve health, longevity and even reverse aging,” says Dr. Zavaro. “However, they should not be used unless supported by trials. The tips offered here have been thoroughly studied to provide a healthy roadmap to a longer, better life.”

Learn more about longevity health services offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic.