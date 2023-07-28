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Frequently asked volunteer questions

Last updated June 2026

These frequently asked questions cover volunteering at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. They are designed to help you understand eligibility, roles, requirements, and how to apply across our metropolitan campuses.

Getting started and eligibility

Opportunities and placement

Program commitment and scheduling

Application and onboarding

Benefits and additional opportunities

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Have other questions about volunteering?

Contact Volunteer Services with questions about volunteering at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus.

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