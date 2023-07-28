Frequently asked volunteer questions
Last updated June 2026
These frequently asked questions cover volunteering at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. They are designed to help you understand eligibility, roles, requirements, and how to apply across our metropolitan campuses.
Getting started and eligibility
Sharp Memorial, Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Mesa Vista are accepting applications from adult volunteers (age 18 and older). The Metro junior/high school volunteer program is currently closed. Please check the website for updates.
We have high school volunteer opportunities at both Sharp Memorial and Sharp Mary Birch hospitals, however, applications are currently closed. Check our website for when applications will reopen.
Requirements for high school volunteers:
Must be 15 to 17 years old and enrolled in high school
Parental consent(s) required
Minimum 3.25 GPA (unweighted)
Must provide report card for last two full semesters
At least one referral from a teacher, mentor, coach, counselor or professional contact
Start in guest ambassador or concierge positions with the possibility of transferring to nursing units
No. Adult volunteers must be at least 18 years old at the time of application — even if you have already completed high school.
Our background check process requires a Social Security number (SSN) or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). If an SSN was issued to you based on your visa status, you may be eligible to apply for a volunteer position. If you have an ITIN, you will be required to provide the number after your interview.
Yes. Being a licensed RN does not prevent you from applying to the volunteer program if you meet general eligibility requirements. Limitations, however, may apply to where you are assigned.
Yes. Completing clinical rotations does not prevent you from applying to the volunteer program if you meet general eligibility requirements.
We do not assign volunteers to the same unit where they have completed — or are currently completing — clinical rotations. This guideline is in place to maintain clear boundaries between academic training and volunteer service, and to ensure a consistent experience for all volunteers and staff.
Opportunities and placement
Explore available volunteer roles — from patient support to specialty programs — and find the opportunity that fits your interests and schedule. Please note that placement is based on availability.
The following areas do not have volunteer roles:
Accounting and Finance
Coding and Billing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Imaging
IT
Laboratory
Medical Records
Peer Counseling
Radiology
Research
Respiratory Therapy
Social Work
Surgery
Trauma
We do not have a Pediatrics department or opportunities involving children. However, volunteers may be able to work with infants through the NICU Baby Cuddler program. We are not affiliated with Rady Children’s Hospital, which manages its own volunteer program.
No. Volunteering is nonclinical service; shadowing or observations are not offered through the volunteer program.
Placements are determined by hospital needs and availability. While you may express interest in a specific area, placement in that unit is not guaranteed. Volunteer Services reserves the right to assign volunteers to high-priority areas based on organizational needs. You may accept or decline any position offered.
Yes. You are not permitted to volunteer in a department in which you previously worked or where a family member works.
Yes. Volunteers may transfer units or departments every 75 hours.
Yes. This may be possible on a case-by-case basis, depending on availability and attendance.
Program commitment and scheduling
Our volunteer program requires a minimum commitment of six months, at least 100 service hours, one shift per week and an attendance rate of 80% or higher.
The majority of units and departments use a cloud-based scheduling system accessible 24/7 for flexible scheduling and makeup shifts, where available. Shift times are scheduled in three- to four-hour blocks; some roles offer weekday or weekend shifts with morning, afternoon or evening hours.
Volunteers may sign up for additional shifts, when available, using the online volunteer calendar. These may be added to a volunteer’s regular schedule or used to make up a missed shift. Volunteers may not schedule more than two shifts in a single day and no more than two to three shifts in a week (total volunteer time should not exceed eight hours per day).
Yes. Please communicate any changes to your school schedule, as the program requires a consistent schedule in three-month intervals.
No. Our program does not offer short-term or summer-only volunteer placements. All volunteers must be able to meet the minimum commitment and schedule requirements.
Planned absences of two weeks or more must be arranged through the volunteer office. Original schedules and placements cannot be guaranteed with extended leaves of absence.
Application and onboarding
Adults: Submit your application online.
High school volunteers (ages 15-17): Applications closed. Please check website for updates.
The onboarding process typically includes an application review, references, an interview, a background check, health clearance and orientation. The timeline varies based on how quickly applicants complete each step and may take approximately 3 to 10 weeks from the date of application.
To become one of our volunteers, we ask that you meet our health and safety requirements.
Please wait to begin these requirements until instructed by Volunteer Services.
Volunteers must purchase and wear a Sharp volunteer uniform top or shirt (estimated $35), white or black trousers or scrubs (no jeans), and closed-toe shoes. Sharp Volunteer Services provides a volunteer badge.
Benefits and additional opportunities
Learning, education and wellness events, recognition opportunities
Cafeteria meal credit during shifts
Free parking and discounts at the Sharp gift shops and Sharp pharmacies
Volunteers receive free parking in designated structures.
Yes. After completing the minimum commitment (6 months or 100 hours), the volunteer office can provide a letter stating your department(s), duties, start and end dates (or active status), and total hours. No other documentation will be provided regarding volunteer work.
No. Volunteer Services can only provide a confirmation of hours letter after you complete the program’s minimum commitment.
No. We do not provide externship or internship opportunities through the volunteer program, and we cannot sign contracts or verify hours for these types of educational programs.
No. While volunteering is a great way to gain experience, build skills and learn about the culture at Sharp HealthCare, it does not improve your chances or guarantee a job. Volunteers must complete the same application and interview process as other applicants.
Yes. Individuals can support Sharp in other meaningful ways such as contributing through the Sharp HealthCare Foundation.