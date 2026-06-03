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Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus

Give a moment. Change a life. Volunteers support patients, families and staff across Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital — building community while gaining experience and skills.

We are currently accepting applications for adult volunteers.

Apply now

Current application availability by campus

Sharp Memorial Hospital

  • Adults: Accepting applications

  • High school students: Closed (check back for updates)

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital

  • Adults: Accepting applications

  • High school students: Closed (check back for updates)

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

  • Adults: Accepting applications

Volunteer roles and responsibilities

Pick roles that match your interests and schedule (availability varies by campus):

Time commitment and benefits

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of six months, complete at least 100 service hours, work one shift per week and maintain an attendance rate of 80% or higher. Most placements are one weekly 3- to 4-hour shift.

Benefits include:

  • Meal credit during shifts

  • Free parking

  • Flexible scheduling through a 24/7 cloud-based system (for select areas)

  • Recognition and learning opportunities, including education and wellness forums

Volunteer requirements

At Sharp, we’re committed to the highest levels of health and safety. To become one of our volunteers, we ask that you meet our volunteer requirements and obtain the following health clearances for your safety and that of our patients, visitors and staff. Please wait to begin these requirements until instructed by Volunteer Services.

General requirements

  • Orientation and training (general and role-specific) and purchase of a uniform top or shirt

  • Background check for new volunteers

Health and safety requirements

  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella): Proof of vaccination or titer (blood test)

  • Varicella (chickenpox): Proof of vaccination or titer (blood test)

  • Pertussis (Tdap): Proof of vaccination

  • Hep B: Clearance, if required by the specific unit

  • COVID-19: Proof of vaccination; sign a declination or receive the vaccine

  • Influenza (flu): Proof of vaccination; sign a declination or receive the vaccine

  • Tuberculosis (TB) testing: QuantiFERON‑TB Gold (QFT) blood draw administered by Sharp HealthCare or documentation of a QFT completed within 90 days of your scheduled appointment

How to apply

1

Submit your application

Complete and submit your application, including two professional references.

2

Interview

Participate in an online interview hosted via Microsoft Teams

3

Complete onboarding

Finish onboarding requirements, including background screening, health screening and clearance

4

Get started

Attend orientation and start your first shift

Frequently asked questions

View more questions
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Want to learn more about volunteering with Sharp?

The Sharp Metro volunteer office is here to answer your questions.

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