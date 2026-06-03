Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus
Give a moment. Change a life. Volunteers support patients, families and staff across Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital — building community while gaining experience and skills.
We are currently accepting applications for adult volunteers.
Current application availability by campus
Sharp Memorial Hospital
Adults: Accepting applications
High school students: Closed (check back for updates)
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital
Adults: Accepting applications
High school students: Closed (check back for updates)
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Adults: Accepting applications
Volunteer roles and responsibilities
Pick roles that match your interests and schedule (availability varies by campus):
Time commitment and benefits
Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of six months, complete at least 100 service hours, work one shift per week and maintain an attendance rate of 80% or higher. Most placements are one weekly 3- to 4-hour shift.
Benefits include:
Meal credit during shifts
Free parking
Flexible scheduling through a 24/7 cloud-based system (for select areas)
Recognition and learning opportunities, including education and wellness forums
Volunteer requirements
At Sharp, we’re committed to the highest levels of health and safety. To become one of our volunteers, we ask that you meet our volunteer requirements and obtain the following health clearances for your safety and that of our patients, visitors and staff. Please wait to begin these requirements until instructed by Volunteer Services.
General requirements
Orientation and training (general and role-specific) and purchase of a uniform top or shirt
Background check for new volunteers
Health and safety requirements
MMR (measles, mumps, rubella): Proof of vaccination or titer (blood test)
Varicella (chickenpox): Proof of vaccination or titer (blood test)
Pertussis (Tdap): Proof of vaccination
Hep B: Clearance, if required by the specific unit
COVID-19: Proof of vaccination; sign a declination or receive the vaccine
Influenza (flu): Proof of vaccination; sign a declination or receive the vaccine
Tuberculosis (TB) testing: QuantiFERON‑TB Gold (QFT) blood draw administered by Sharp HealthCare or documentation of a QFT completed within 90 days of your scheduled appointment
How to apply
1
Submit your application
Complete and submit your application, including two professional references.
2
Interview
Participate in an online interview hosted via Microsoft Teams
3
Complete onboarding
Finish onboarding requirements, including background screening, health screening and clearance
4
Get started
Attend orientation and start your first shift