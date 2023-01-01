About Abida Faiz, DO

Dr. Faiz was born in Afghanistan and is fluent in Dari, Pashto and Urdu. Outside of seeing her patients, she enjoys the outdoors and hiking on beach trails. She enjoys different cuisines from around the world and loves learning about new culture and languages.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Downey Regional Medical Center : Residency

Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Downey Regional Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.