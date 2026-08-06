Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Location and phone
10225 Austin Drive
Suite 101
Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521
Get directions
619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Abida Faiz, DO
Dr. Faiz was born in Afghanistan and is fluent in Dari, Pashto and Urdu. Outside of seeing her patients, she enjoys the outdoors and hiking on beach trails. She enjoys different cuisines from around the world and loves learning about new culture and languages.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Contraception
- Depression
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699200105
Insurance plans accepted
Abida Faiz, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
I feel very secure with Dr. Faiz.
Verified Patient
April 13, 2026
5.0
Very kind and attentive to everything I mentioned about my health
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
Excellent Dr. So fortunate to have found Dr. Faiz. The best
Verified Patient
February 28, 2026
5.0
Dr Faiz remembered the last two visits I had and followed up with them and commented on progrsss. I hadn't seen her since summer of last year
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abida Faiz, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.