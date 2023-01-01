Abida Faiz, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Abida Faiz, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Medical Office10225 Austin Dr
Suite 102
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Get directions619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Abida Faiz, DO
Dr. Faiz was born in Afghanistan and is fluent in Dari, Pashto and Urdu. Outside of seeing her patients, she enjoys the outdoors and hiking on beach trails. She enjoys different cuisines from around the world and loves learning about new culture and languages.
Age:34
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Downey Regional Medical Center:Residency
Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Downey Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Contraception
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699200105
Insurance plans accepted
Abida Faiz, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abida Faiz, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abida Faiz, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.