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Abida Faiz, DO

5.0

78 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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SharpCare Spring Valley

619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296

10225 Austin Drive
Suite 101
Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Spring Valley

    10225 Austin Drive
    Suite 101
    Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521
    Get directions

    619-660-6003
    Fax: 619-660-0296

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Abida Faiz, DO

Dr. Faiz was born in Afghanistan and is fluent in Dari, Pashto and Urdu. Outside of seeing her patients, she enjoys the outdoors and hiking on beach trails. She enjoys different cuisines from around the world and loves learning about new culture and languages.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Downey Regional Medical Center: Residency
Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Downey Regional Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699200105

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Abida Faiz, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

78 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

I feel very secure with Dr. Faiz.

Verified Patient

April 13, 2026

5.0

Very kind and attentive to everything I mentioned about my health

Verified Patient

March 26, 2026

5.0

Excellent Dr. So fortunate to have found Dr. Faiz. The best

Verified Patient

February 28, 2026

5.0

Dr Faiz remembered the last two visits I had and followed up with them and commented on progrsss. I hadn't seen her since summer of last year

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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